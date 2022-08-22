Port Lincoln Times

Variety Bash participants fundraise over two million for children in need in this year's event

Updated August 23 2022 - 2:43am, first published August 22 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An annual campaign has raised $2.3 million (net) for children who are unwell, disadvantaged or living with disability.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.