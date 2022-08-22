An annual campaign has raised $2.3 million (net) for children who are unwell, disadvantaged or living with disability.
The Variety Bash was in its 34th year, and started at the Brickworks as 240 participants travelled 2469km over eight days around South Australia and finished in the Barossa Valley.
Advertisement
The event saw 104 colourful vehicles and 83 hard working volunteers travel through regional towns such as Roxby Downs, Glendambo, Ceduna, and Whyalla.
Organisers at Variety SA stated the Bash could not go ahead without the support and hard work from the organisation's dedicated sponsors, which was led by Tim Adams Wines/ as well as Variety's fundraisers.
Variety SA sent out a thank you to everyone who donated to help make the event possible, which would in turn help SA kids in need.
Variety - the Children's Charity aims to assist children, as the organisation grants practical equipment and funding programs to help them overcome the obstacles in their way in having a fair go.
Last year, Variety SA impacted more than 29,000 children, as it provided 135 grants which totaled $2,865,379.
Variety's financial support works to assists individual children, their families, as well as schools, hospitals, and other children's charities, making Variety South Australia's leading children's charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.