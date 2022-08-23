Councillors and mayors in Port Lincoln and Lower Eyre councils are gearing up for a poll battle as nominations open for the November local government elections.
The Times has approached incumbents about whether they will be standing this time around, with nominations opening on August 23 and closing at noon on September 6.
Advertisement
City Council of Port Lincoln's current mayor Brad Flaherty has indicated he will be nominating again.
Elected members Andrea Broadfoot, Peter Linn, deputy mayor Jack Ritchie, Robyn Roswell and Valerie Staunton have all said they too be running.
Cr Faye Davis has said she will not be standing while Cr Geoff Dodd remains undecided.
The Times has not yet heard from Cr Peter Jolley.
Current District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula mayor Jo-Anne Quigley would run for council as an elected member.
Councillors Steve Woolley and Peter Mitchell have also said they would nominate while Alan Tingay was undecided.
Wendy Holman has said she will not be running again, and Dave Barrowcliff said he would not nominate again after moving outside the district.
The Times has not yet heard from Brett Howell.
Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan has encouraged community-minded people who "feel they have got the capacity and the ability to deliver and to work for their community and with council" to stand for council.
Candidate information sessions have been held across the region in the lead up to the election.
Voting for the next group of councillors runs from October 10 to November 10. The closing date for to sign up for the electoral rolls was July 29.
Those who own a property in the region but do not live in each of the districts could voluntarily nominate to be on the electoral role.
Councils throughout the region were encouraging people to go through that process, and ballots were mailed out to eligible voters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.