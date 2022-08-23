A new capital development and the launch of a new curriculum for senior students caused excitement and were the big talking points among attendees of an old scholars reunion held locally recently.
Old scholars of Walford Anglican School for Girls in Hyde Park, Adelaide, gathered for a reunion dinner in Port Lincoln during the week of the Eyre Peninsula Field Days in Cleve this month.
Advertisement
The reunion also involved several Walford boarding families from Cummins who had the opportunity to catch up on school news.
The past students were from various decades, and attendees were welcomed by the Walford Director of Community Engagement, Karin Dunsford and the Head of Enrolments, Alice Scott.
Both ladies were in the region to represent Walford at the field days for the first time since the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
A new capital development, the Heart of Walford, and the launch of an "exciting" new curriculum for senior students, was of interest to the gathering.
Those in attendance enjoyed a fun night of reminiscing and telling stories of their experiences as boarders.
Guests had the opportunity to claim prizes of Walford memorabilia through a quiz around the history of the School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.