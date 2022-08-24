South Coast hold on for victory in Port Lincoln soccer

SENIOR
Raiders v South Coast
Round 14 kicked off with Lincoln City Raiders taking on South Coast.
The game was hard and physical straight from the get go with both teams vying to ascendancy early on.
Raiders were looking good early thanks to some great driving runs through Jye Nixon, Patrick Trigula- Phillips and Deven Canty but they were swiftly cut off by Pas Hess and South Coast keeper Luke Murray
Raiders scored the first mid way through the first half from a beautiful corner from Ray Dennis who - with pin-point accuracy from Marc Joosten at the back post - made it 1-nil.
However, just before the stroke of half time South Coast levelled through a sublime finish from their winger Andreas Valdes.
Scores were level 1-1 at halftime.
Raiders came out firing in the second half and won a penalty with Deven Canty converting to make it 2-1 Raiders, from there it was a tussle through the midfield with Joosten and Phillips contending with Leon Duns and Kane Ingerson.
Scores were level with a mad scramble in the South Coast box with Valdes mopping up and making it 2-2, soon after a foul was committed in the box which had Tristan Mallard and Joosten sent off leaving Raiders down to nine players on the pitch.
South Coast's McCouaig took the penalty and jumped into the lead at 3-2.
Again South Coast attacked and Valdes finishing his second making it 4-2 to South Coast.
Time was running out for City but there was a glimmer of hope when Canty make a sensational run and thumped a shot past Murray to make it 4-3.
But in the end South Coast held on for victory.
Best players: Andreas Valdes, Deven Canty, Pas Hess
Goal scorers: South Coast - Andrew McCouaig 1, Andreas Valdes 3; Raiders - Deven Canty 2, Marc Joosten 1
RESULTS
Senior As:
SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 2
Goal scorers: LK Charlie Price 2.
Best players: LK Charlie Price, SM Kris Kolega, LK Ricko Kendra.
Under 16:
SEKOL Masters 2 versus Lincoln Knights 4
Goal scorers: SM Evan Lukin, Sam Lydeamore; LK Luke Hennell 2, Ethan Franklin 2.
Best players: LK Ethan Franklin, LK Luke Hennell, SM Sam Lydeamore.
Lincoln City Raiders 1 versus South Coast 4
Goal scorers: LCR Jagger Christian; SC Luke Pearce, Jack Butterworth, Isaiah Spinks, Harry Butterworth.
Best players: SC Tiarnan Cochrane, SC Jasper Panizzolo, LCR Starr Pederson.
Under 13:
SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 1
Goal scorers: LK Joel Hore.
Best players: SM Jed Saunders, LK Joel Hore, SM Connor Barrowcliff.
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus South Coast 5
Goal scorers: LCR Jarrah Barr, SC own goal; SC Connor Jacobs 2, Isaiah Spinks, Jayden Wilsdon, LCR own goal.
Best players: SC Connor Jacobs, LCR Will Fraser, SC Jessie Wilson.
Under 11
SEKOL Masters 3 versus Lincoln Knights 2
Goal scorers: SM Ewan Butterworth 3; LK Louis Wohling, Nikolas Kobelt.
Lincoln City Raiders 3 versus South Coast 2
Goal scorers: LCR Brandyn Spriggs 3; Harrison McEvoy 2.
Under 9
SEKOL Masters 6 versus Lincoln Knights 2
Goal scorers: SM Nikolas Bolenski 3, Charlie Bolenski 2, Saxon Kemp; LK Mekye Furth, Dax Price.
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus South Coast 1
Goal scorers: LCR Archer Williams, Hudson Barr; SC Nate Lang.
