Port Lincoln Times

Wanilla Rangers records strong win in Port Lincoln netball

Updated August 24 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanilla Rangers records strong win in Port Lincoln netball

Wanilla Rangers 56 defeated Bostons 30 in round 15 of the Port Lincoln Netball Association A1 competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.