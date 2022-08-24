Wanilla Rangers records strong win in Port Lincoln netball

Wanilla Rangers 56 defeated Bostons 30 in round 15 of the Port Lincoln Netball Association A1 competition.
The game was played in good conditions and both teams were two goals a piece, inaccuracy and some timely intercepts allowed Wanilla to score the next 5 goals before Gemma De La Selle scored again for Boston.
Advertisement
Isobel East dominated in the mid field with 4 intercepts and one from Kobi Clements that Rangers were able to convert 9 from the next 10 passes which set up a strong lead at the first quarter break 20-5.
Bostons and Wanilla made changes to their line up and Charlotte Nicholls came into GA to play her first A1 game for Wanilla Rangers.
Emily Yancic for Wanilla and Loka Anderson for Bostons were getting plenty of the ball for their respective teams with good accuracy. Rangers were able to increase their lead by 7 with half time scores 36-14.
It was a defenders quarter in the third with inaccuracy from both teams allowing Tess Watson and Holly Wilson to rebound strongly.
Boston moved Rosie Hogben back into goals to line up with her niece, Loka Anderson, who both played extremely well.
Brooke Nisbet caused havoc with about 4 timely intercepts allowing Wanilla to stay in front for the quarter.
Jess Nielsen came out possessed in the last and found front position to take some clean possessions as did Nisbet, East and Clements.
Boston worked hard to find front position and were able to transition quickly out of defence on numerous occasions to keep them in the quarter.
In the last minor round for 2022, Wanilla were able to take a convincing win over Bostons 56 to 30.
Young guns, Loka Anderson for Bostons played well, as did Brooke Nisbet for Rangers.
Court 2 saw minor premiers Waybacks take on third place Imperials for the final match before the major rounds begin.
Waybacks started with Chynweth GS and Mason GA who shot accurately in the first quarter.
Both sides turned ball during the quarter with Imperials Robinson and Morgan in the circle having plenty of the ball but unable to convert.
The quarter belonged to the defenders of both sides.
At the break Imperials moved Alice Morgan into the circle with her sister Katelin and McDonald took the GK position.
Bascomb in WD for Waybacks was applying defensive pressure making it difficult for Imperials to penetrate the circle edge with Gray and Lang getting hand to ball Waybacks took a 4 goal lead into the long break.
Waybacks returned to the court unchanged, whereas Imperials made changes looking for the right combination for the second half of the game.
Advertisement
Siegert WD and Gregory WA for Waybacks traded hand to ball and defensive pressure for their respective sides, neither willing to concede their position.
Waybacks continued with their pressure in defence and consistent attack on the back leaving Imperials to start 5 goals down in the final term.
The work rate of Harris in GD for Imperials supported by the pressure of Sargent in C forced many turnovers in favour of Imperials.
They opened up space into the circle and Robinson finished off strongly in the GS position. Final score and win to Waybacks 37 to Imperials 35.
A1
Waybacks 37 Def Imperials 35
Advertisement
Wanilla Rangers 56 Def Boston 30
A1 reserves
Wanilla Rangers 67 Def St Marys 41
Boston 49 Def Wayback 35
A2
Wanilla Rangers Term 2 (Green) 53 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 (Black) 36
Advertisement
Waybacks 36 Def St Mary's 25
Boston 54 Def Imperials 50
A2 reserves
St Marys 49 Def Wanilla Rangers 1 44
Ravendale Storm 1 43 Def Imperials 16
Wanilla Rangers 2 54 Def Wayback 32
Advertisement
Boston 50 Def Ravendale Storm 16
A3
Boston 65 Def Storm T1 27
Storm T2 47 Def Waybacks 35
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 36 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 32
15/U Div 1
Advertisement
Boston 83 Def Wanilla Rangers 16
Waybacks 42 Def Imperials 39
15/U Div 2
Imperials 35 Def Ravendale Storm 28
Wayback 53 Def St Marys 12
Boston 36 Def Wanilla Rangers 8
Advertisement
13/U Div 1
St Mary's 31 Def Boston 21
Waybacks 38 Def Imperials 20
13/U Div 2
Imperials 35 Def Boston 2 5
Boston 1 23 Def St Marys 16
Advertisement
Wayback 30 Def Ravendale Storm 15
11/U Div 1
Wanilla Rangers 35 Def Ravendale Storm 1
Wayback - Team 2 26 Def Imperials 16
11/U Div 2
Imperials 17 Def Wayback 5
Advertisement
Boston 12 Def St Marys 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.