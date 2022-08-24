Another full week of golf in Port Lincoln

August 20
Saturday's Stableford round saw 65 men and 13 women play, with three visitors from Coffin Bay and West Lakes Golf Clubs, and Eyre Eye Centre sponsored the day.
In the men's divisions, Warren Rosman counted out Codey Marchesi to win A grade with 38 points.
Darryl Scharfe won B grade with 36 from Chas Chambers on 35 and Bill Healey took out C grade with 33 points from Dave Bellchambers on 31.
Rundowns went to Mike Freeman, Juri Berzins and Barry Tattersall on 35, Ben Sellen on 33 and Cliff Taylor on 29.
Lyn Hosking won the women's division with 31 on a countback from Cindy Carr; Jo Higgins had 30 points and Val Sharrad scored 29
August 18
Thursday's round was a stroke competition, sponsored by Evoke Haircutters and Lower Eyre Physio.
There were 14 players and the winner was Adie Fraser with 76 nett, on a countback from Helen George.
Rundowns went to Elaine Pierik on 77 and Val Sharrad on 79.
Nearest the pin winners were Adie Fraser and Liz Weatherspoon, who also birdied her last hole to assist in a respectable score.
August 17
Wednesday 's men's stableford competition fielded 56 players and was sponsored by Eyre Eye Centre.
Rex Martin won A grade with 36 points from Josh Hausler Tony Dragun limped over the line to win B grade with 32, on a countback from John Strycharski, with Andy Smith winning C grade with 36 from Dave Bellchambers on 32.
Rundowns went to Ben Abley 34 and Barry Tattersall, Geoff Nottle and Cliff Taylor rounded out the winners' circle with 32 points each.
Nearest the pin winners were Taylor Ford (twice), Barry Tattersall, Scott Lombe, Graham Tiller and Cliff Taylor.
Only three par-three birdies were achieved, Rex Martin doing it twice and Barry Tattersall on six.
August 15
The fourth round of the Lower Eyre Women's Pennants was held at Tumby Bay, and the home team now lead the competition, with one round left to play next month at Port Lincoln.
August 14
Sunday's Mixed Stableford event saw 18 players compete, with good scores from Derek Williams on 44 points winning from Deb Sykes 40.
Rundowns went to Ashley Durdin 37 and Paul Oldacre 34, and Mike Freeman and Huey Rosalia birdied the 12th and sixth holes respectively.
The day was sponsored by Doug Watson's Mensland.
