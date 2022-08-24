Port Lincoln Times

Another full week of golf in Port Lincoln

By Ross Sharrad
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday players Cynthia Thompson, Kay Freeth and Cindy Carr.

August 20

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.