A project that has been working to trial the keys to managing and restoring Mallee seeps on Eyre Peninsula farms has been extended for a further 12 months.
The overall aim will be to fully restore demonstration sites and realise the impact of January's high rainfall event.
The $20,000 project has been carried out over 12 months and it has been funded by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board as an extension to a two-year project funded by the Australian Government which concluded in June.
EP Landscape Board Team Leader Eastern District Tim Breuer said he believed the initial two years of the project had produced "great outcomes" around identifying and managing Mallee seeps on Eyre.
"The extension to the project allows us to continue to monitor and implement on-ground actions at the trial sites which will hopefully see the sites rehabilitated to the desired level," Mr Breuer said.
"Continuing the project will also mean that we have a full monitoring data set for each of the six trial sites, including data from the high rainfall event in January that affected the Eyre Peninsula."
There are six trial demonstration sites on farms throughout the region, which include Lock, Rudall, Cowell and two others in Kimba.
Mallee seeps expert, Farming Systems Consultant Chris McDonough from Insight Extension for Agriculture, has been working with the farmers involved in the trial sites, along with the Board's Regional Agriculture Landcare Facilitator, Amy Wright.
The progress of the trial sites has been documented through four videos so far.
Throughout the videos Mr McDonough explains what the improvements have been at the sites in Kimba, Rudall and Lock through the introduction of salt-tolerant plants which included puccinellia and lucerne.
There are plans to release another two videos this year.
Mr Breuer said at the end of this additional 12 months, there will be six demonstration sites that can be used as examples of how different Mallee seep situations can be managed, as well as displaying what a rehabilitated site looks like.
"We really want local farmers and land managers to benefit from what we have learnt in this project," Mr Breuer said.
The board has stated a Mallee seep is an area affected by a localised perched water table that brings water and salt to the surface soil layers that can result in surface ponding and bare saline scalding over time.
According to the board, the Mallee seep generally begin when too much fresh water is present in the soil.
The videos filmed to document progress have worked to contribute to the Mallee Seeps Decision Tree tool.
This is an interactive online guide to help farmers with Mallee seeps management, developed by the Mallee Sustainable Farming group.
