Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club achieve success across different categories in Adelaide

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:41am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club came first overall at a competition in Adelaide, and excelled in other categories. Pictures Lachlan Smith.

The Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club came first overall in a state competition in Adelaide, with the club also encouraging more people to join.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.