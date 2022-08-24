The Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club came first overall in a state competition in Adelaide, with the club also encouraging more people to join.
Those involved practice routines that include choreographed items to music, march exercises, clubs rods or an aesthetic like a ballet routine.
Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club coach Lillian Poynter said members tried character folk which aligned with the film 'Tangled' during the state competition in Adelaide where they won a place in different categories.
"We got first place in march, exercises, rods and character folk, we got second place in aesthetic, third in clubs and first place overall."
The club runs sessions locally at its premises for different age groups, which include the 'Tiny' category aged between three and seven years old who meet on a Monday night from 4:30 to 5:30.
Then sub juniors which involve children aged between eight to eleven. The remaining older age groups meet on Tuesday night from 4:00 until 6:00.
Ms Poynter said organisers were trying to build the club up again after membership had dropped following the pandemic.
"We are hoping build the club up and get lots more girls into the club," Ms Poynter said.
Ms Poynter said their members are not allowed to smile on stage while performing their core items which are March, exercise clubs and rods, although they can use facial expression for their Aesthetic and Dance item
"We are hoping to incorporate a few more smiles this term because we have got free classes for everybody that comes to calisthenics," Ms Poynter said.
To sign up to calisthenics people can join the club's Facebook page and send the organisers a message.
"You can come along to our club on Stevenson Street anytime on a Monday or Tuesday afternoon and we will help you out," Ms Poynter said.
"We want to be more inclusive and get as many people into the club whether that be boys or girls and all abilities we want to include everybody."
Ms Poynter said the club are actively welcoming people to join who are living with a disability, as the club had already seen competitions thrive involving girls living with a disability. Ms Poynter is hoping local participants could compete in these contests into the future.
"They had three clubs that had an inclusive competition and it was fantastic," Ms Poynter said.
"We are planning to have a Christmas concert at the end of November, and we will put that on our Facebook page once we know what is going on...we are going to have a Christmas medley coming up and hopefully we have got some new girls to include in that."
