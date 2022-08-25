A new program which is set to connect young children and senior citizens will start next week.
'Young at Heart' will bring together 3-4 year olds with the over 60s for an afternoon of fun at the Unity Hill Uniting Church.
The first session will be held on Wednesday August 31,from 1.30pm to 3pm.
Sue Hodgson and her daughter Sarah have organised the program, along with a small group of friends and family who will help to run activity stations.
Mrs Hodgson said one of their main objectives was to reach out to elderly people who are lonely.
"I keep running into people who say they are lonely or looking for things to do," Mrs Hodgson said.
She said she was inspired to start the sessions after noticing how well her own mother connected with her grandchildren at home and the way it brightened up her day.
"I also saw a television program on ABC called 'Old People's Home for 4 year olds' where the 4 year olds had a lot of fun and learnt to relate to older people," Mrs Hodgson said.
"The elderly improved their physical and emotional skills and had a lot of fun along the way too."
Mrs Hodgson said they will set up a dress up/play kitchen area so that people can have tea parties and connect with each other.
Her husband, Paul, will be running 'Games Alley', which would include activities such as throwing the bean bag into the target.
"We are going to have playdough, drawing, colouring, puzzles, construction, crafts and in another corner of the room we are going to get a lounge suite and book shelves and cushions for a reading corner," Mrs Hodgson said.
Children have to bring their parents for supervision, and at the end of the session the group will have a game together followed by fruit time - pairing up the young and old giving them a chance to chat.
"Volunteers are making coffee and scones for the senior citizens so they can stay after the sessions and chat with each other and hopefully meet some new friends too," Mrs Hodgson said.
She said she had spoken to many care agencies and kindergartens and is encouraging any members of the public who are eager to be involved to join in.
"All volunteers have had the necessary safety checks and are COVID and flu vaccinated," Mrs Hodgson said.
"I have got 10 lovely friends who have committed to run the programme for five weeks - then we will evaluate everything and hopefully we keep going and make this a regular weekly event."
Mrs Hodgson said she had applied for different grants to support the program and is very grateful to Drakes who will supply the fruit.
People can make an enquiry about the program by calling Sue on 0478 638 812 or email youngatheartportlincoln@gmail.com
