A special family event that would involve a replica display of the 'Aurora Borealis' which was set to take place in Coffin Bay has been postponed.
The initial date for the event was set over October 28, 29 and 30.
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula staff had been making plans to bring the internationally recognised art installation to town, however, council has stated that due to "unforeseen circumstances," the event has been put on hold.
The 'Borealis' art installation replicates the Northern Lights of 'Aurora Borealis,' which has been created by Switzerland based artist Dan Archer of Happy City Lab.
The event was originally set to comprise of the artist's display at night, with live music entertainment and outdoor dining at the Coffin Bay foreshore.
District Lower Eyre Council Chief Executive Officer Delfina Lanzilli said "fortunately" tickets to the event were yet to be released.
"It is disappointing that we have not been able to secure this brilliant production to the shores and skyline of Coffin Bay as originally planned," Ms Lanzilli said.
"Council staff are continuing to work with the South Australian arts community to ensure we can bring an iconic event to our region in the near future."
