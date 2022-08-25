Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Lower Eyre put 'Aurora Borealis' October event on hold

Updated August 26 2022 - 6:06am, first published August 25 2022 - 10:43pm
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula chief executive Delfina Lanzilli said council would continue to connect with the South Australian arts community about bringing the 'Aurora Borealis' to Coffin Bay in the future, as the local October event has been put on hold. Picture file.

A special family event that would involve a replica display of the 'Aurora Borealis' which was set to take place in Coffin Bay has been postponed.

