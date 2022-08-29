Council support department through final stages of planning on local streets

Port Lincoln City Council say they support department of transport works on Liverpool Street and Porter Street.
The department is working on the final stages of planning for road pavement renewal from Hallet place through Liverpool Street and Porter Street.
Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the department had allocated funds for safety upgrades on the city's roundabouts. The council would support the department in consulting with the community about the proposed changes.
"The department is receptive in the longer term to pursue traffic signals at the porter street Liverpool street intersection," Mr Morgan said.
"Predominantly because that is where two major avenues of heavy vehicles combine into one central point until they go into the Vitera complex."
Mr Morgan said there was a secondary consideration in installing traffic signals at the Adelaide Place and Hallet Place intersection.
"There will be some consultation undertaken by the department of transport on some of those configuration changes," Mr Morgan said.
"Council is supportive of that process and the consultation as we welcome the investment into the roads in Port Lincoln."
Mr Morgan said the road works could cost up to $8 million and the council is seeking the department's support to look at installing traffic lights at Porter Street.
"We are talking potentially a five million dollar project down there, and it is important the state is on board with that," Mr Morgan said.
"There might even be a project that needs some federal government funding for that as well."
Mr Morgan said funds had been allocated to see those improvements come to fruition and general pavement repair.
"If you drive down Liverpool street at the moment, there are some obvious deficiencies in the road in terms of the road surface," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said funding behind this would also involve reallocating some of the road reseal budget so that the car parking surface could be resealed simultaneously as the carriageways.
"The transport department is responsible for the actual roadway and council is responsible for the surface of all the car parking areas," Mr Morgan said.
"It should be a curb to curb replacement of road reseal right down Liverpool street...we would imagine that once they go through the process of tendering for the works, the road resealing works would probably have a duration of four to six weeks to complete."
Mr Morgan said configuration changes to the roundabouts could take between six to eight weeks per intersection to complete.
"They are more detailed when they are looking at the geometry of the roundabouts, the median curbs and some of the infrastructure there," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said the funding would need to be accumulated to follow through with signalisation on Porter Street, which would involve working with the state government and potentially with the federal government to reach four to five million dollars.
"That could be a two to three-year project just to raise the money and then the works could take another three or four months after that," Mr Morgan said.
"There are some very short-term projects that we will see work commencing in 2023 from the department but also the longer term works when it comes to the traffic lights."
Mr Morgan said the configuration changes to the roundabouts would be designed to minimise the risk to pedestrians and vehicles.
He said the council had concerns around double-laned roundabouts, as he used the situation where heavy vehicles will drive through the roundabout and a small car will cut in on the inside to get through as well as an example of the dangers that are attached.
"The other challenge it creates is that there are at least three or four crossing points on each single what should be a single crossing for pedestrians," Mr Morgan said.
"Particularly when you look at Adelaide Place and Hallet Place, you have got the school zone right there and you have got a lot of school students, pedestrians, families, older people walking through those intersections trying to get down to the foreshore precinct."
Mr Morgan said configuration changes to the roundabout would make it a safer journey for heavy vehicles that carry tonnes of grain into Port Lincoln through these roads before leaving via the port.
"The detail of those changes will all be communicated by the department of transport. They will release plans and concepts when they do the consultation process."
