Port Lincoln Times

Department of transport reaching final stages of planning for work on local streets

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:51am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council support department through final stages of planning on local streets

Port Lincoln City Council say they support department of transport works on Liverpool Street and Porter Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.