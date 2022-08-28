Port Lincoln City Council Chief executive Matthew Morgan says the council is working on its regional strategy priorities, including discussing fish industry waste.
"In recent weeks, we have seen the official opening of the SABRN facility here in Port Lincoln, and we have got other providers looking at how they can recycle fish industry bi-products," Mr Morgan said.
"This is largely fish nets and plastics that are used by the industry and that does have a significant stockpile here in Port Lincoln."
Mr Morgan said the council would be working with the region and researching to understand who is manufacturing these products initially and observing that industry as it is using them.
"Then we will look at potential partner organisations and companies that can recycle that product, so it does not just sit in a stockpile," Mr Morgan said.
"Over the next two or three months, we will have a draft Port Lincoln waste management strategy, but we will also hopefully have the first cut of a draft regional strategy.
"The two need to work hand in hand; otherwise, we will not maximise the benefit for the community."
Mr Morgan said he believes a circular economy in reference to plastic is crucial and the council would also continue to explore the opportunities around food and organic waste.
"We are hoping to work in partnership with Green Industries SA and Kesab on how we can progress that," Mr Morgan said.
"With SABRN opening up, they have got to do a lot of work and trials and looking at what materials they can use and how they can recycle them.
"They will need to work on market development once they have produced materials where they can supply those materials to other industries."
Mr Morgan said the council would continue to have discussions with SABRN and any other businesses. He said the council is interested in working with the organisation to solve the fishing industry waste problem.
"Part of the regional workshop was to get a view of these initiatives onto the table and then knowing from that there would be further discussions," Mr Morgan said.
"Those discussions would need to be targeted conversations with particular interested parties, but then there would need to be some business case work developed around that."
Mr Morgan said the council discussed running a food and organic waste collection trial in Port Lincoln.
"We now have now got to spend several months working through with different stakeholders and parties on how we can establish a trial and if there is funding available through certain government agencies that could assist us with that trial," Mr Morgan said.
"From that trial, we work on distributing that more broadly across the city."
Mr Morgan said the council would be looking for sustainable solutions around methods it will use through the waste management strategy.
"We have to look at what we do with that waste once it is collected, who will process it, how it is processed, all the licensing behind processing it and what the market is for that end product."
