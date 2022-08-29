Local organisations came together on Friday afternoon for 'Wear it Purple Day' to raise awareness for the LGBTIQA+ community and promoting inclusiveness throughout the region.
Wear it Purple Day focuses on Australia's LGBTQIA+ youth and the issues they face, whilst showing them they have the right to be proud of who they are and who they are becoming.
West Coast Youth and Community Support and Headspace set up its stand down at the foreshore in front of the Post Office.
The staff and volunteers wore purple to promote the annual campaign, and handed out free purple cupcakes that were made by the Port Lincoln High School Home Economics students.
The City of Port Lincoln Council had put up purple lights on the trees along the foreshore, and Vitera implemented purple lighting on its silos for the week.
WCYCS supported by Bendigo Community Bank brought their Fender Blender bikes down to make smoothies for the public, and information on the campaign were given out to demonstrate to rainbow young people across Australia that they are seen, supported and respected.
Headspace youth worker Andy Schubert said the two organisations were driven to deliver a message to local young people who identify in the LGBTIQA+ space that there are individuals and services available that will stand with them if they need support.
"We have counselling services, we do group work and events like this," Mr Schubert said.
"It is about making a stand and making a statement to put our hand up and support those young people who might be struggling in silence.
"Sometimes you have got to get out in the public eye to get the message out there."
West Coast Youth and Community Support Youth worker Tony Perks said the day was also about working to normalise the conversation one would have with others and professionals in these services.
"You can be proud of who you are even in a community like Port Lincoln that is smaller," Mr Perks said.
Mr Schubert said Headspace engages with school students, to provide them with support and tackle any issues they may be facing throughout the year.
"It is creating the vibe all the way through Port Lincoln that young people are safe, loved and supported and that we are an inclusive community," Mr Schubert said.
"Every year the campaign has a different theme, this year is 'Still Me Still Human.' The message being that people tend to focus on labels, the news story, the target or data and forget what we truly are - human."
