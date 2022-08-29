Port Lincoln Times

Headspace and West Coast Youth come together to promote 'Wear it Purple Day'

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:45am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Sadiwa (left), Alex Giumelli, Headspace youth worker Andy Schubert, West Coast Youth and Community Support youth worker Tony Perks and Headspace vocational worker Nigel Asplin at the stand on the Port Lincoln foreshore promoting 'Wear it Purple Day.'

Local organisations came together on Friday afternoon for 'Wear it Purple Day' to raise awareness for the LGBTIQA+ community and promoting inclusiveness throughout the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.