The annual FAME awards event was held this week involving a fun night of entertainment at the Nautilus Theatre.
Entertainment included short films, music videos, singers, dancers and live music performed by the Port Lincoln City Band.
Advertisement
The annual event was held on Friday August 26, where awards were presented to the winners of the different short film and music video categories.
Valerie Staunton, president of Port Lincoln City Band spoke to the Times at the event, and said guests enjoyed walking through on the blue carpet, and getting their photos taken on the way in with free champagne at the door.
"Throughout the night we presented the finalists in the short film and music video competition and the awards for the winners," Ms Staunton said.
"The entries were exceptionally good this year which made judging a real challenge for the judges."
Ms Staunton said there would be different genres of film including animation, horror, action, mocumentary and more.
"We had a short presentation about the tenth FAME and the Hall of Fame FAME awards presented at the end of the night for a couple of special people who have contributed to FAME," Ms Staunton said.
Ms Staunton spoke about the origins of FAME, how it has evolved into a professional show and an "inclusive" experience for show goers during her speech about the tenth anniversary.
"We have gone through a lot of challenges over the years, like surviving a pandemic and technological challenges, but we have continued to grow and improve," Ms Staunton said.
The Port Lincoln City Band played a variety of Blue and Winter themed music throughout the night.
Supporting talent singing with the band included Charlee Watt, Jo Page, Helen Marks and Sibeal Hopkins. 'That's Dancing' also performed dance routines during the band's performances.
Trent Vine was announced the winner of the music video competition for his entry 'Double Tap.'
Andrew Lindner won the FAME for best Original Short Film for a second year in a row, for his entry 'Big Trouble in Little Lincoln.'
Ellie Cheesman was the winner of the Industry Incentive award for her short film 'Tandem.'
"The Industry incentive award is provided by our local Film and Music Industry Experts and is an award to encourage the winner to keep doing what they're doing," Ms Staunton said.
The Under 15 category winners were Lucy and Zac Hancox for their short film '24 Hours to Live,' a school holiday research project that turned into an award winning film about Moths.
"They have made a great little love story out of it so congratulations to them," Ms Staunton said.
Ms Staunton said this was a great event for film and music makers to showcase their skills.
Advertisement
"This is a platform and an opportunity for creators, that they would not other wise get, to be able to show their creations on a big screen in front of a live audience," Ms Staunton said.
"But also the singers and dancers to perform with a concert band together stage is quite a unique opportunity."
Joshy Willow won the Raine and Horne Peoples choice award for his music video, 'Time Counts Differently' featuring footage of the Flinders Ranges.
Darryl Staunton and Helen Marks were inducted into the FAME hall of FAME for their contribution to FAME over the past 11 years.
Mr Staunton said it was "surprise" to receive the award. He said he had been to every FAME event, although he had never seen the show as he has had the job of working out the back or behind the bar.
He encouraged youth to become involved in the band and for the community to support the band.
Advertisement
Ms Marks was emotional in receiving her award, and dedicated it to her father, Wayne Easton.
Her father had played with the band in the first FAME with her son, and she said she continues to support FAME in his memory.
Organisers are currently planning the next FAME in 2023. The band is encouraging the community to start pulling their entries together for next year.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.