Lincoln South defeated Wayback in the first semi final at Centenary Oval by 30 points.
The Eagles started well, nailing six goals two for the term, with Wayback having one goal one by quarter time.
Lincoln South were unlucky in front of goals in the second, scoring seven points for the term, with Wayback kicking one goal two for the term, the scores 6.10 to 2.3 at half time.
The third quarter was similar, with the Eagles scoring one goal seven to the Demons' one goal two, the scores at the final break were 7.17 to 3.5.
Lincoln South were more accurate in front of goals in the last term, scoring two goals two to the Demons' three goals two, the final scores 9.19 to 6.7.
The Eagles best players were Jordan Smith, Max Williams, Waylon Miller, Cohen Dinnison and Tom Oosterholt.
Best players for Wayback were Seth Meyers, Sam Heinjus, Ben Sampson, Thomas Easson and Duncan Moore.
Wayback's list of goal kickers included Archie Aldridge, Max Bower, William Combe, Isaac Grima, Seth Meyers and Jonty Seal who had a goal each.
Tasman reserves defeated Boston in the first semi final by eighteen points.
It was a close game to start, as Boston kicked two goals to Tasman's one goal four.
It was neck and neck in the second, with Boston scoring another goal to Tasman's one goal three, the scores at half time were 3 to 2.7.
The third quarter saw Tasman pile on two goals three and kept Boston scoreless to extend the lead, the scores at the final break were 3 to 4.10.
Neither team scored a goal in the fourth, with Tasman scoring two points for the quarter, the final scores 3 to 4.12.
Tasman's best players were Josh Frost, Harry Haebich, Carl Semmler, Henry Milic and Inti Aburto. Roosters goal kickers were Matthew Dodd, Harry Izzo, Corey Milligan and Carl Semmler who had one goal each.
Boston's best players Luke Schubert, Larry Stimson, Jesse Ambrose, Max Laube and Jordan Secker. Boston's Marko Visic scored two goals, while Josh Schmidt finished with one.
