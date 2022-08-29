Port Lincoln Times

Footy fever hits the country

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footy fever hits the country

Major football leagues in our newspaper circulation areas are starting their final rounds leading to the premiership deciders. Once again, Australian rules football is the winner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.