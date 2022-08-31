NETBALL: Boston books place in preliminary final | RESULTS, PHOTOS

Imperials v Bostons
The elimination final for 2022 was played in perfect netball conditions between Imperials and Bostons. Imperials had first centre pass but were unable to capitalise and Bostons made use of the turnover scoring quickly.
Watson and Woods in circle defence for Bostons combined well and applied pressure on the Imperials goaler combination of Robinson and Morgan making scoring opportunities difficult.
In attack De la Salle lined up in WA for Bostons with Vlassco and Hogben taking the shooting responsibilities. With similar attempts at goal each end, Bostons accuracy saw them lead the first break 13- 9.
Imperials made changes bringing Hayman into WA and Rawson moved to GA. The Bostons side remained unchanged.
Imperials found it difficult to find their normal rhythm of controlled ball movement through the court.
Harris and McDonald in GD and GK respectively for Imperials had their work cut out for them with the Bostons shooters taking shots from anywhere and only missing one goal for the term.
This was the pivotal quarter for Bostons increasing their lead with the half time score in their favour being 27 to Imperials 15.
Imperials changed up their shooting circle for the start of the second half with Morgan re-entering in GS and Rawson staying in the GA position, Alice Morgan took the GK position with Harris.
The quarter was relatively even, however with Hogben shooting at 100 percent Bostons again increased their lead by 2. McDonald came back into the game in GD with Harris in GK for Imperials and Bostons kept their line up the same.
Imperials found some urgency in their game and scored quickly to reduce the margin.
Bostons settled once again and pegged back their margin through tight defence forcing unforced errors from the Imperials side.
The final score saw Boston 52 booking their place into the preliminary final to Imperials 38.
A1
Waybacks 36 Def Wanilla Rangers 29
Boston 52 Def Imperials 38
A1 res
Waybacks 47 Def Boston 41
Wanilla Rangers 40 Def Imperials 35
A2
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 55 Def Boston 50
Imperials 44 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 40
A2 reserves
St Mary's 38 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 2 36
Boston 36 Def Ravendale Storm Team 1 28
A3
Boston 59 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 24
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 43 Def St Mary's 37
15/U Div 1
Imperials 38 Def Wanilla Rangers 36
Boston 56 Def Waybacks 35
15/U Div 2
Waybacks 36 Def Boston 20
Imperials 36 Def Ravendale Storm 18
13/U Div 1
Imperials 31 Def Boston 20
Wanilla Rangers 35 Def Waybacks 16
13/U Div 2
Ravendale Storm 31 Def Imperials 21
Waybacks 25 Def Wanilla Rangers 18
11/U Div 1
Wayback - Team 2 16 Def Wayback - Team 1 (Green) 8
Imperials 15 Def Wanilla Rangers 12
11/U Div 2
Waybacks 8 Def Wanilla Rangers 6
Imperials 16 Def Boston 6
