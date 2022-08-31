Port Lincoln Hockey Association results, photos

U13 boys qualifying final
Panthers 2 def Wanderers 0
Goals: B.Markey 1, B.Paull 1
Best on ground Pan: B.Markey, B.Paull, L.Boud
Wan: L.Jones, N.Kobelt, J.Fuss
Elimination final
Flinders 1 def Marauders 0
Goal: A.Francis
Best on field Flin: Z.Wilson, A.Francis, J.Neate
Mar: J.Lutz, A.Pocock, M.Picken
U13 girls qualifying final
Marauders 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: C.Davidson 2
Best on ground Mar: A.Pocock, C.Davidson, S.Sheehan
Flin: A.Francis, A.Green, R.Turner
Elimination final
Wanderers 2 def Panthers 0
Goals: B.Kobelt 2
Best on ground Wan: E.Cox, B.Kobelt L.Bayley
Pan: J.Shepperd, A.Povey, L.Whillas
U17 boys
Panthers 3 def Wanderers 0
Goals Pan: R.Kammermann 1, L.Penna 1, Robert Peel 1
Best on ground Pan: N.Kleinig, B.Paull, O.Stevens
Wan: S.Sharman, A.Clem, D.Clarke
Panthers 3 def Flinders 1
Goals Pan: R.Kammermann 1, L.Penna 2
Flin: T.Carey 1
Best on ground Pan: B.Doudle, H.Cordell, O.Stevens
Flin: A.McMillan, H.Francis, C.Vanderwall
U17 girls
Panthers 1 def Flinders 0
Goal: E.Wiseman 1
Best on ground Pan: K.Higgins, M.Hyde, N.Morgan
Flin: R.Turner, I.Stutzer, S Weir
Panthers 5 def Wan 0
Goals: M.Hyde 1, N.Morgan 2, E.Russell 1, E.Wiseman 1
Best on ground Pan: M.Hyde, N.Morgan, M.Hart
Wan: T.Kilpatrick, B.Kobelt, C.Davidson
Wanderers 0 drew Flinders 0
Best on ground Wan: T.Kilpatrick, C.Davidson, B.Kobelt
Flin: I.Stutzer, T.Weir, S.Weir
Men's B
Wanderers 3 def Marauders 0
Goals: G.Evans 1, C.Hancox 1, M.Owens 1
Best on ground Wan: G Evans, D.Giles, D.Moukas
Mar: C.Stutzer, W.Langmead, I.Pantiyasa
Panthers 5 def Flinders 1
Goals Pan: B.Wiseman 1, C.Price 1, N.Doyle 1, N.Emming 1, S.Paull 1
Flin: J.Jones
Best on ground Pan: C.Price, N.Kleinig, N.Doyle
Flin: S.Fuss, J.Jones, J.Mcintyre
Women's B
Panthers 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: S.Whittaker 1, T.Evans 1
Best on ground Pan: K.Smith, S.Williams, E.Pocknee-Clem
Flin: N.Lutz, I.Stutzer, E.McMillan
Marauders forfeited to Wanderers
Men's A
Marauders 2 def Wanderers 1
Goals Mar: C.Hosking 2
Wan: S.Van Giesen 1
Best on ground Mar: D.Saler, J.Ambrose, C.Hosking
Wan: A.Anastasiou, S.Van Giesen, L.Fitzpatrick
Panthers 4 def Flinders 1
Goals Pan: J.Townsend 1, L.Penna 1, H.Cordell 1, R.Kammermann 1
Flin: H.Francis 1
Best on ground Pan: H.Stockham, J.Townsend, N.Kleining
Flin: M.Kennedy, L.Biddell, H.Francis
Women's A
Marauders 5 def Wanderers 1
Goals Mar: A.Dyer 3, J.Hill 1, C.Deery 1
Wan: T.Thompson 1
Best on ground Mar: A.Dyer, J.Hill, Z.Tolley
Wan: J.Langmaid, K.Owens, E.Traeger
Panthers 8 def Flinders 0
Goals: S.Doyle 1, M.Hart 1, K.Morley 1, E.Russell 2, C.Williams 1, S.Whittaker 2
Best on ground Pan: M.Hart, E.Russell, S Whittaker
Flin: R.Ford, I.Stutzer, C.Deery
