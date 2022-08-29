Port Lincoln Times

The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation open its community grant round

Updated August 29 2022 - 7:02am, first published 12:30am
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation president Garry Downey (left) with Cleve Mens Shed members - the foundation is offering small community grants to charitable organisations. Pictures supplied.

A local foundation has opened its 2022 Community Grants Round for charitable organisations, community groups and proactive, visionary individuals.

