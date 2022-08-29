A local foundation has opened its 2022 Community Grants Round for charitable organisations, community groups and proactive, visionary individuals.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation (EPCF) community grant round opened on 9am on Monday August 29 2022 and closes at 5pm on Friday September 23 2022.
Advertisement
Grants are awarded to local organisations, groups and individuals that have a plan to make a difference to communities across the Eyre Peninsula.
EPCF invites proposals for locally run and led volunteer projects focused on sustainable long-term community development and capacity building, and grants can be between $500 and $2000.
Chairman of the foundation Garry Downey said it supports projects that involve "minority" or "disadvantaged" groups, and where "innovation" and "community collaboration" is evident.
"We also respond to new issues and opportunities as they arise and consider unusual requests, particularly ideas for community projects normally not eligible for assistance from traditional funding programs," Mr Downey said.
The foundation encourages people to apply for the grant round if their community project covers at least some of the criteria.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation manages an expanding base of donated funds and works with philanthropic and other partners, as it works to ensure the best possible value and impact from each of its community projects, regional student advancement and home hospice services on Eyre Peninsula.
The Foundation is supported by the work of the Book Bazaar volunteers and administrative staff.
Full details and application forms can be found on the Foundation's website at www.epcf.com.au, via email to admin@epcf.com.au, or by calling 0400-685-520
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.