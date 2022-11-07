A local doctor has been involved in investigative research into the psychological impact of the 2005 Black Tuesday Wangary/Port Lincoln bushfires, where nine people died.
Associate Professor Richard Watts published the research in the Australian Journal of Rural Health.
Dr Watts had been involved with the seven-year follow-up study and had collaborated with Wai-Man Liu, Miranda Van Hooff, Alexander McFarlane, Vimal Sekhar, Tharun Kathiravan, Venkatesan Thiruvenkatarajan and the West Coast Bushfire recovery team and professor Sandy McFarlane, who is an expert in Post-Traumatic Stress disorder (PTSD).
The research collected information on the individual's proximity to the fire, where 16 per cent suffered an injury, 24 per cent experienced personal loss, and 15 per cent of people lost a friend or relative in the fire.
Other statistics stated that 30 per cent of people in the path of the fire felt close to death, 36 per cent were trapped by the fire, 44 per cent had lost property, 23 per cent had their house destroyed, and 16 per cent had to relocate.
The psychological impact on the community was measured during home visits using a tool called the PCL-C PTSD checklist, a 17-item questionnaire rating and each question had a 1 to 5 scale.
These questions included whether people had repeated disturbing memories or dreams.
Another question asked if they had the sudden feeling of stress which was attached to the experience and if they felt as though it was happening again after being triggered by reminders such as television reports of other fires.
The proportion of people with PTSD at six months after the fire was 13.4 per cent. It was down to 10.7 per cent after two years and reduced further to 4.8 per cent at seven years.
Dr Watts said the background level of PTSD in the Australian community is around 4.4 per cent.
He said the main predictors of PTSD in this study were at six months and two years, having to relocate, where the risk was increased up to six times.
At seven years, the main predictor of PTSD was a personal loss, which increased the risk by three times.
Dr Watts was a general practitioner in the region in the lead-up to the fire and six years following the disaster.
"I have an interest in clinical research, and I did a cooperative study with professor McFarlane," Dr Watts said.
"He did a lot of work after the 1983 fires, so I collaborated with him, who has helped analyse the data."
Dr Watts said the research was done in collaboration with the Port Lincoln bushfire recovery team, which was part of the mental health operation in Port Lincoln.
The team of researchers visited everyone who was exposed to the fire to take down details.
"We found, fortunately, that the PTSD rate was falling and by seven years, it had dropped back to 4.8 per cent, so almost the community level and I think that is good news for the community," Dr Watts said.
"That it is a very resilient community and many of these people were farmers, or in tourism, so they have recovered very well."
Dr Watts said resilience was prominent throughout the research, as the community had come together with mental health services and medical services to care for those impacted.
"The importance of this study is that in future, there will be more fires because of climate change," Dr Watts said.
"It means you can look at the high-risk people, look after them and provide them with more services."
