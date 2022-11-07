Port Lincoln Times

Local Doctor Richard Watts helps research psychological impacts on bushfire victims

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:07am, first published November 7 2022 - 11:31am
Local doctor Richard Watts has been involved in investigative research into the psychological impact of the 2005 Black Tuesday Wangary/Port Lincoln bushfires where nine people had died. Picture supplied.

A local doctor has been involved in investigative research into the psychological impact of the 2005 Black Tuesday Wangary/Port Lincoln bushfires, where nine people died.

