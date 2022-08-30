Port Lincoln Times

Local accommodation businesses on record breaking period for the region

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:01am, first published August 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Lincoln Hotel team in Shannon Foster (back left), Meti Ford, Chantarle Townsend, Katherine Arthur, Billy Campbell, Andres Valdes, Brooke Collier (front left), Karena Cowley and Meagan Beinke were happy to see the amount of interstate travellers increase and strong numbers in domestic travel continue during a busy July period. Pictures Lachlan Smith.

Tourism in regional South Australia has celebrated a record breaking July in regional occupancy, as the Eyre and Yorke peninsulas had an average occupancy across the two regions of 65 per cent, up from 55 per cent pre-COVID, in July 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.