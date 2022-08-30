Tourism in regional South Australia has celebrated a record breaking July in regional occupancy, as the Eyre and Yorke peninsulas had an average occupancy across the two regions of 65 per cent, up from 55 per cent pre-COVID, in July 2019.
Recent data shows July had a record breaking average occupancy for regional accommodation of 57 per cent with pre-pandemic winter occupancy levels were 50 per cent in 2019.
Port Lincoln Hotel rooms division manager Katherine Arthur said the business had seen a rise in interstate travellers over the July period.
"That is where the occupancy grew across the region seeing strong domestic travel," Ms Arthur said.
"The school holidays were reasonably good although the weather probably put a bit of a dampener on it, but there has still been lots of intrastate people moving about."
Ms Arthur said visitors were looking for nature-based experiences, getting out of the big cities and to the regions.
"It has been tough to compare to previous years because we are comparing periods where there have been lockdowns and uncertainty," Ms Arthur said.
"This year we are starting to head back into pre COVID-19 normality with the normal seasonal swings that we see."
Ms Arthur said the hotel had seen a boom in tourism during periods where people could travel during the pandemic.
"Looking at the next six months we are definitely going to see that trend continue even with the international borders being open," Ms Arthur said.
"A lot of people are still staying closer to home whilst getting some great experiences as well."
Ms Arthur said the business promoted tourism across the Eyre Peninsula through the hotel in different ways.
"That could be tourism operators that run fantastic tours through the national parks down to places like Coffin Bay or even just around town," Ms Arthur said.
Ms Arthur said in each of the rooms the televisions have two channels that are dedicated to tourism.
"One is slideshows that promotes tourism operators as well as destinations and the other is videos put together to be able to promote different tours," Ms Arthur said.
"When we are bringing people to Port Lincoln to stay with us, they are coming for the region not just the town so we are promoting stops along the way as well as encouraging them to go further afield."
Ms Arthur said promoting areas outside the town were high on the team's list when speaking with guests.
"There are a few weeks that are close to being booked out between now and the end of the year," Ms Arthur said.
"We are seeing an increase in tour groups coming through into the Eyre Peninsula and they are booking in early."
Ms Arthur said the return of cruise ships this month presented a good opportunity for the hotel and other accommodation businesses.
"They are not going to come and stay whilst they are here, but we have the opportunity to inspire them so they want to come back," Ms Arthur said.
"Having the cruise ships come back in is great for retail and food and beverage trade on the day , however it is the opportunity to showcase Port Lincoln to encourage future travellers."
State Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said the results were driven by increased consumer confidence and continued pent-up travel demand, the recovering interstate market, and July school holidays.
"Regional tourism has been the powerhouse through the pandemic, and these latest results show that visitor demand for regional South Australia is staying strong," Ms Bettison said.
"Winter traditionally brings with it a seasonal decline in tourism but to have the best July on record is a huge achievement."
Jo Ziersch, from the Port Lincoln Tourist Park, said the park's cabins were booked out with contractors and workers, and it was mainly families who were travelling in caravans who had booked out sites during their stay.
"We promote the park and our local tourism operators, local attractions and tours through 'New Books,' SA Travel and Eyre Peninsula guides," Ms Ziersch said.
"We operate through G'day Parks."
"The workers mainly stay in the cabins and there has been a lot of them their stay could vary from one week to a whole month."
Ms Ziersch said the park had been surprised by the amount of families who travelled.
"A lot have come from interstate as well as inside the state... our elderly visitors will try and get here just after the big school holidays in January and February through to March," she said.
Ms Ziersch said the park promoted other parks under G'day that surround Port Lincoln, as well as tours and attractions visitors might like to visit on their way to the town.
She said the park had a wall of brochures to promote a range of tours, attractions, tourism operators and G'day parks across the Eyre Peninsula.
"It has only been the past 15 months following the pandemic that we have been booking in tours and we have booked in a lot since then," she said.
