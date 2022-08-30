The National Servicemen's Association of Eyre Peninsula sub branch has disband after over 30 years of operating.
The Port Lincoln sub branch of the National Servicemen's Association was established in the early 1990's, and members had been meetting monthly.
The organisation worked to provide a supportive network for National Servicemen. Officials said the ageing group is currently lacking members and have had to sadly disband.
Remaining members have decided to donate their remaining funds to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Compulsory military training for young Australians was reintroduced in 1951 for the third time since Federation.
All 18 year old men were required to undertake 6 months of military training as part of the National Service scheme.
In 1964 the scheme changed which required all 20 yr old males to register in the 'birthday ballot,' where men were randomly selected for national service by their date of birth.
Those who were selected for national service were required to serve for two years full-time in the Regular Army and three years part-time in the reserves. This scheme was abolished in 1972.
