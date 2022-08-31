Port Lincoln Times

Flat Track fun for Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club

Updated August 31 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:49am
Jaz Breed leading Sari Letton.

THE Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club hosted the Markane Seafoods Flat Track at the Kalling family property at North Shields with a great track design for riders to test their skills.

