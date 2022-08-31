Flat Track fun for Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club

THE Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club hosted the Markane Seafoods Flat Track at the Kalling family property at North Shields with a great track design for riders to test their skills.
New riders mixed it with some regular faces to blast around the course with the ruts and bumps developing each lap to keep all riders engaged and entertained.
Advertisement
John Barnes showed age is no barrier to speed making passes through the field chasing Quivey O'Conner, Rhys Kemp and Reece Scott all with passes down the Bakers Delight straight.
Taj Dixon put the ruts to great use in the Markane Seafood esses near the crowd with Wade Martin having a go and showing great speed.
Pro-light group had a few young ladies ride with the boys and they put on a great show proving girls can ride as well as the boys.
Sari Letton was on her new bike testing it and her limits having a ball chasing her brother Tao trying to put in passes.
Jaz Breed did some consistent laps and got going faster every lap as did young Maki Craig out on the bigger bike.
Kody Brown and Wade Branford both had great rides and improved their speed throughout the day with a couple of testing moments in the Lincoln Fiberglass corner in each session.
The last group was a mix of all skills with Saxon Kemp lead the way from a very fast Sebastian Kalling and Rylee Dunn in pursuit down at the Cummins Bearing corners.
Connar Richards was out with determination as were the two PW50 boys Benji Scott and Nixon Weatherly who all never gave up even when they got stuck in the soft patches or had small falls.
Big thanks to all riders for attending and to all the crew that helped prepare and run the event it only can happen if we have all of you there.
To the Kalling family for the use of your fantastic property and all of the assistance especially on the day.
- Details: Keep an eye on the Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club Facebook page for upcoming events and we hope our governing body MSA will have Rider Net sorted so we can have entrée to our events smooth and easy to access and naviga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.