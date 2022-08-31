Port Lincoln Times

Close semi finals in Great Flinders table tennis

Updated August 31 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yallunda Flat and Cummins played out an extremely close match in the first semi-final in Great Flinders Table Tennis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.