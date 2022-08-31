Close semi finals in Great Flinders table tennis

Yallunda Flat and Cummins played out an extremely close match in the first semi-final in Great Flinders Table Tennis.
Cummins 15 rubbers 57 games defeated Yallunda Flat 15 rubbers 52 games.
Advertisement
Cummins took the lead in the first singles round, winning 6-21 to 4-13 and this was to prove decisive in taking the match win.
Yallunda Flat came back to win the first doubles round 3-10 to Cummins 2-9, with Cummins up 8 rubbers to 7 at the halfway mark.
The second singles round was hard fought, with both teams scoring 5-18. Yallunda Flat continued to fight, winning the last doubles round 3-11 to Cummins 2-9, but just falling short by 5 games at the end.
Best for Cummins were Lester Barnes with four wins, and Jarrad Hill, Matt Guppy and Terry Sampson supporting with 3 wins each. Tom Baldiserra and Wade Gray won 4 each for Yallunda Flat, with Riki Popovic and Lisa Fitzgerald scoring 3 each.
In the first singles round, Yallunda Flat's Andrew Cabot lost to Jarrad Hill 2-11, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11.
Nathan Peters won 14-12, 11-13, 11-7 13-11 in a tight battle with Matt VanLoggem for Cummins.
Tim Roediger and Tom Baldiserra combined for Yallunda Flat to win 11-9, 12-10, 3-11, 17-15 over Ross Kerr and Kym Wright for Cummins.
Yallunda Flat's Lorraine Dunn went down to Caro Miller 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 2-11, 7-11. Wade Gray and Carmel Sheehan teamed up to win for Yallunda Flat 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 over Troy Branson and Terry Sampson.
Ross Kerr and Matt Guppy combined for Cummins to win 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6 over Tim Roediger and Lorraine Dunn.
In the second semi-final, Yeelanna continued their dominance over Karkoo, winning 20 rubbers 68 games to Karkoo 10 rubbers 44 games.
Yeelanna won the first singles round 7-22 to Karkoo 3-15, then followed that winning the first round of doubles 3-13 to Karkoo 2-9. Yeelanna had a commanding lead of 10 rubbers to 5 at the halfway mark.
The second singles round was a little closer, Yeelanna winning 6-21 to Karkoo 4-13, but Yeelanna then finished the night by winning 4 of the last 5 rubbers in the tiered doubles.
Best for Yeelanna with 4 wins each were Russell Fordham, Luke McLachlan and Harry Nowikow, with Sally Kunze, Alex Jaeger and Matthew McLachlan all scoring 3 wins. For Karkoo, Malcolm Hancock, Steve Fuss and Cheryl King all won 3.
Karkoo's number one player, Darren Atkins went down to Russell Fordham in his first singles 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-13, then defeated Matthew McLachlan in the second singles 8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9. Yeelanna's Alex Jaeger won 13-11, 12-10, 3-11, 8-11, 11-5 over Rod Pearson, then went down to Vicki Mundy 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 8-11, 2-11.
Peter Forrest won for Yeelanna in a tight battle with Linnea Mead 4-11, 14-16, 11-9, 18-16, 11-9. Malcolm Hancock and Steve Fuss combined for Karkoo to win 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 4-11, 11-7 over Geoff McLachlan and Roy Modra.
Yeelanna's Bob Gibbes and Peter Forrest narrowly lost to Cheryl King and Linnea Mead 9-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11. Alex Jaeger teamed up with Bob Gibbers for Yeelanna to win 11-8, 16-14, 10-12, 9-11, 14-12 over Rod Pearson and Cheryl King.
Next week's preliminary final will be between Karkoo and Cummins.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.