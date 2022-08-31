Close semi finals in Great Flinders table tennis

Karkoo's number one player, Darren Atkins went down to Russell Fordham in his first singles 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-13, then defeated Matthew McLachlan in the second singles 8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9. Yeelanna's Alex Jaeger won 13-11, 12-10, 3-11, 8-11, 11-5 over Rod Pearson, then went down to Vicki Mundy 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 8-11, 2-11.

