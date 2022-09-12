Port Lincoln Times

Lower Eyre District Council gathering feedback through surveys on airport's future

By Lachlan Smith
September 12 2022 - 2:50am
Lower Eyre Council has engaged a consultant to complete a market research analysis for Port Lincoln Airport with an aim to find ways to maximise the airport and region's potential.

