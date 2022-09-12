Lower Eyre Council has engaged a consultant to complete a market research analysis for Port Lincoln Airport with an aim to find ways to maximise the airport and region's potential.
Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said market research was essential for informing the Airport's Business Plan and understanding current and future industries and market conditions in the region.
Five integrated research projects are currently being executed, and the five key parts to the overall research project include:
Mayor Quigley said the research would help identify who the region's passengers were.
"For Council to consider improvements at the Port Lincoln Airport it is always important that we listen to the travelling public," Mayor Quigley said.
"The Passenger research in the terminal will help to build an intimate knowledge of what their travel patterns, behaviours and demographics are which can be used for airline route development."
"This exercise will also provide information to the airlines in regards to potentially introducing new routes.
Mayor Quigley said one of the foundations for expanding on flights and new destinations arises from the ability to describe the region's current and future customers, and demonstrate council has an understanding of its market drivers.
"Identifying the 'who' is travelling and 'why' gives airlines the tools to identify ways to encourage travellers to fly and fill aircraft 365 days a year," Mayor Quigley said.
"It also informs current businesses at the airport in assisting to shape their commercial growth."
Mayor Quigley said the Port Lincoln Airport operated as a separate business activity with no ratepayer dollars being used to fund the airport
"We give a 1.43 per cent dividend back into general revenue as an acknowledgement of the risk involved with owning and operating an airport."
Mayor Quigley said COVID-19 hit the Airport hard, however passenger numbers had come back faster than expected.
"The airport continues to be financially viable and is running well," Mayor Quigley said.
Mayor Quigley said the strategy would help assess the infrastructure at the airport..
"We own land around the airport and we know that we have enough land if we needed to extend the runway, for example, if an airline wanted to bring in larger aircraft, we have capacity," Mayor Quigley said.
Mayor Quigley said it was important to look at how the land around the airport could be best utilised, and how to improve the experience of the traveller.
"We are looking to understand potential business opportunities that could benefit from being located at the airport and how we could accommodate that," Mayor Quigley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.