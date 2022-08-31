Young and elderly community members came together for an afternoon of fun at the new 'Young at Heart' program today.
The first session had a good turn out for its first session on Wednesday August 31.
Advertisement
Young at Heart organisers are encouraging more people over 60 and children between three and four years old to come down with parent/guardian supervision each Wednesday afternoon to enjoy the many activities on offer.
These sessions will be held every Wednesday afternoon during the school term from 1:30pm to 3pm at the Unity Hill Uniting Church.
The main purpose of the program is to reach out to elderly people who are lonely. Organiser Sue Hodgson said she was inspired to organise the program by her own family experiences.
She has also drawn inspiration from the television program on ABC called 'Old People's Home for 4 year olds.'
A dress up/play kitchen area was set up to allow attendees to have tea parties and connect with each other. There was also a 'Games Alley' section where attendees enjoyed activities such as throwing the bean bag into the target.
A crafts corner was also set up where participants enjoyed getting creative with playdough, drawing, colouring, puzzles, construction, crafts.
The reading corner provided a place for people to sit on the lounge suite and enjoy reading to each other.
The session concluded with the group having a game together followed by fruit time, where they paired up the young and old together to have a chat.
Volunteers made coffee and scones for the senior citizens to stay back after the sessions and enjoy a chat and make new friends too.
People can call Sue on 0478 638 812 or email youngatheartportlincoln@gmail.com if they are interested in attending future sessions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.