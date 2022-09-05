Port Lincoln Times

Community Justice SA run information sessions in communities across Lower Eyre Peninsula

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:12am, first published 1:30am
Lower Eyre Peninsula Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said council is supporting Bushfire Community Legal Program community information sessions being held across the region to help communities prepare for bushfire season. Picture file.

Bushfire Community Legal Program community information sessions are being held across the Lower Eyre Peninsula this week to offer free legal advice for people to better prepare for bushfire.

