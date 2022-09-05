Bushfire Community Legal Program community information sessions are being held across the Lower Eyre Peninsula this week to offer free legal advice for people to better prepare for bushfire.
Sessions are being held in Tumby Bay, Cummins, Coffin Bay, Dutton Bay and North Shields from September 5-8.
The focus of the program is around legal education to work to empower communities with the information and tools they need to prepare for and mitigate, their losses following a bushfire.
The information sessions will educate community members on legal issues such as insurance, replacing fences (i.e. the process to negotiate costs with neighbours), clearance of native vegetation under the regulations, late stage of life planning (wills, power of attorney and advanced care directive documents) and good governance.
Lower Eyre Council Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said Council strongly supported the program.
"It is an introductory level that people can go along to and discover what they need to do about their will," Mayor Quigley said.
"It will also show the insurances that they might need that they never thought they would need," Cr Quigley said.
"If they are looking for extra support then they can organise one on one appointments with the group about insurance and personal affairs.
Cr Quigley said some sessions would outline information behind wills, power of attorney and advance care directives.
"It is about just giving people the tools to know what they need to do."
Sessions will be held as follows:
