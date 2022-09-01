House of the Week | Relaxed family lifestyle

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Advertisement
Living here is convenient and low maintenance. Just unpack and enjoy an easy and relaxed family lifestyle.
Whether it's a home to take up residency in, or one to enjoy on family holidays, it's the perfect home to safely lock-up to go travelling around our fabulous country.
With a modern kitchen, designed for the creative cook, the space boasts near new electric appliances and a servery opening out to the spacious deck.
As well as an open bench area to service the family room, there's also the inclusion of a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom offers a walk-through wardrobe to the main three-way bathroom, showing a vanity area and separate toilet. This bathroom includes a glass shower alcove, bath, and tempered glass splashbacks.
Plus, there's an additional shower with a separate toilet in the laundry, adjacent to the remaining two bedrooms.
All bedrooms are a substantial size, which is great for the kids or if you have guests staying. Bedrooms two and three have ceiling fans and built-in robes, so you won't be short on space.
The home is located in a quiet area of town while still being close to Port Lincoln amenities.
With valley views and glimpses of the bay, this home is certain to please anyone.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.