Health care was the main topic of discussion at a forum in Cleve which involved Opposition leader David Speirs, Flinders MP Sam Telfer and the rest of the parliamentary team.
This was Mr Spiers' second visit to the region since being appointed in his position.
He spoke to the Times while he was in Port Lincoln on Thursday.
"I have been able to bring the whole shadow cabinet and most of the other members of my team to the Eyre Peninsula," he said.
"We have spent the past couple of days visiting various towns around the region."
The shadow team had visited other towns between Whyalla to Cleve, and he would spend the next two days in Port Lincoln with his group.
Mr Spiers said he was heartened by the turn-out at the forum in Cleve on Wednesday.
A QandA session was held to introduce the shadow cabinet and Mr Spiers said one of the main talking points at the forum was health care.
"There is a big interest in what the city-centric Labor government will do when it comes to health care on the peninsula," he said.
"Health-care dementia support and aged-care support were raised multiple times during that forum."
Mr Spiers said the Opposition was going to be an "activist" alternative government.
"From our position we will be putting lots of ideas out into the public domain, but we will also be using forums like our parliament to challenge the government and hold them to account," he said.
"We can provide a loud voice despite being an Opposition and, of course, because we have just recently been in government, we know the lay of the land well. We know the budget processes and we know how the departments are structured."
Mr Spiers said the Liberal Party would talk about long-term planning for the party as a whole parliamentary team.
"We will also be getting out and about into the community and we have got various visits set up over the next few days," he said.
Mr Spiers said they would be visiting Peter Teakle wines, meeting with the Port Lincoln Friends of Osprey as well as other residents.
The team had met Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty and Lower Eyre Peninsula Mayor Jo-anne Quigley about the challenges and opportunities in their districts.
