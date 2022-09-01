National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is celebrating the Eyre Peninsula region as Park of the Month.
The Lincoln National Park and Coffin Bay National Park are located on each side of southern Eyre Peninsula.
Advertisement
Both parks have been recognised for their natural beauty and abundant wildlife. The parks are popular for camping, bushwalking and water sports like kayaking and fishing.
The service hasnoted the parks see new life and colour coming into Spring, as wildflowers continue to bloom.
NPWS Ranger Elly Schultz has lived and worked in Eyre Peninsula's national parks for four years. She said Spring is a "wonderful" time to get outdoors and explore Lincoln and Coffin Bay National Parks.
"There is so much to see and do, even for regular visitors," Ms Schultz said.
"My favourite thing about visiting the parks in spring is seeing emu chicks out with their dads and the spring wildflowers, the park really starts to bloom, especially with Templetonia, also known as cockies tongue, in Coffin Bay National Park."
Ms Schultz said the team had developed an "exciting" program of activities for Park of the Month.
"I hope people take up the opportunity to attend one of the events to see why these parks are so wonderful," Ms Schultz said.
"Whether you come out for an exciting kayak in our marine park or mindfulness walk to relax and unwind amongst nature, rangers would love to see you there enjoying the parks."
Park of the month activities in September include:
Visit www.parks.sa.gov.au/park-of the-month for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.