Port Lincoln Times

National Parks and Wildlife Service celebrate Eyre Peninsula as 'Park of the Month'

Updated September 1 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emus at Seven Mile Beach in Coffin Bay - Eyre Peninsula national parks have been recognised as 'Park of the Month' by the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Picture supplied.

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is celebrating the Eyre Peninsula region as Park of the Month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.