The Eyre Peninsula's desalination plant project had been "badly mismanaged" by the Liberals and "was one of the reasons their regional vote suffered so badly", Deputy Premier Susan Close said.
The government hit back on September 2 after Opposition Leader David Speirs said the desal project needed economic "sustainability" and the Malinauskas government should stop "dithering" on it.
A site at Sleaford West has been nominated as the preferred site for the new desalination plant, with a back-up option being investigated at Boston Point in case building costs prove too high for the first choice.
Mr Speirs, on a visit to Port Lincoln this week, said the Liberals were "passionate about seeing this delivered. Our message is to Deputy Premier Susan Close is stop dithering, get on, work with this community and land this project".
"It is a state strategic project in terms of its significance so a new site on the west of Sleaford Bay has been identified through the site selection committee," he said.
But Ms Close said that the Liberals were to blame for slow progress in the past four years.
"The Liberals badly mismanaged this project throughout their term in government and it was one of the reasons their regional vote suffered so badly," she said.
"They were paralysed by political fear and indecision, and they have left residents on the Eyre Peninsula in a precarious position.
"The current government now has a little over two years to plan and deliver this vital piece of infrastructure which quite frankly is disgraceful."
Mr Speirs said that he had helped to set up a community partnership on the desal plant, along with local member Sam Telfer, during his term as water minister.
"That appears to have gone very well in terms of bringing the community together, raising their knowledge and understanding of the issue and bringing the community along on the journey regarding the need for this," he said.
"They have learnt the importance for selecting a suitable site from an economic point of view, but, of course, from a sustainability point of view as well in terms of lessening potential the environmental impact of that site."
However a government spokesperson said claims the new government has "dithered" on the plant was a "bit rich given all he (Mr Speirs) achieved in four years was a process without any funding".
The lack of forward movement meant that the state would be saddled with higher building costs - due to recent economics - to get the plant online by 2025, when Port Lincoln has been predicted to face water insecurity, they said.
The Sleaford West site nominated by the site selection committee was a new site that was only added to the short list in the final weeks of process, the spokesperson said.
"It has not had any detailed geological and engineering work done on it, so we don't know how much it's going to cost. However, we do know that it could add in the order of $100 million to the base case at Billy Lights Point," they said.
"Is David Speirs seriously suggesting the Malinauskas government approves the proposed site without any geological assessments, engineering work or funding?"
SA Water has been conducting geological, engineering and costing work on Sleaford West, with the next steps pending the results.
