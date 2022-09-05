Streaky Bay was host to South Australia's 24th annual Rural Women's Gathering to celebrate the range of work women do in their regional communities.
The event took place from Friday August 19 to Sunday August 21, which welcomed almost 100 women from across South Australia.
Advertisement
Participants were involved in workshops, listened to guest speakers and enjoyed entertainment, and networking.
The theme of the gathering was 'Strong Women - Strong Communities, focusing on Courage, Resilience and Strength.
The official opening was held on Friday night at the Streaky Bay Hall, and local guest speaker Phil McEvoy made an presentation on the success of son Kerrin McEvoy's journey.
Mr McEvoy spoke about how his son started out as a young man from a small town to internationally recognised jockey.
His speech was followed by dental Hygienist and Behavioral Life Coach, Lyn Carman from Lync Consulting who addressed the crowd about strength courage and resilience within women.
Ms Carman outlined the tools she has used to become a successful business owner.
Alice Haddy provided the entertainment for the evening, and Handmade catering served their meals.
Saturday involved numerous activities and workshops run by local artists and small business owners.
The workshops included pottery workshops, Thai cooking workshops, coffee and canvas and bubbles and brushes sessions, dragon boating racing exhibition, tours of the Westall Way Loop, chemical free cleaning workshop, chillates workshop, coaster weaving workshop, social media in business seminar and multiple other health and wellness workshops.
Saturday night involved a 1920's Gatsby themed dinner hosted at the Streaky Bay Hotel.
Attendees took the opportunity to dress up, and local band Mortana performed with attendees taking to the dance floor.
The event also involved nationally acclaimed guest speakers Stephanie Schmidt and Kate Burr and ABC radio's Brooke Ninedorf.
Sunday morning saw breakfast cooked by the local Men's Shed, and market stall holders were also set up to showcase handcrafted items for guests to wonder and make purchases.
Streaky Bay District Council Damian Carter and Mayor Travis Barber ran a QandA session on stage, and answered guest's questions about the district from a council's point of view.
Kate Burr brought some humour to the stage following the QandA session before the event officially closed.
"Guest and Executive Committee Member Liz Ballinger, whom has been involved with the Rural Women's Gathering organisation since 1998 expressed how she felt Streaky Bay put forward a very impressive show," Cr Barber said.
"A beautiful location, well thought out workshops and she felt everyone had such great learning outcomes and positive energy."
Advertisement
This event would not have been a success without the hard work of the committee and the following sponsors; The District Council of Streaky Bay, The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, The Streaky Bay Community Hotels Board, Streaky Bay Motel and Villas, Foodland, Peter Treloar MP, Discovery Parks, That Organik Place, Orlante, Streaky Surf, Yes Honey, Handmade Catering, Hospital Auxilliary and Medical Clinic Board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.