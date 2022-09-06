Port Lincoln Times

Streaky Bay council discuss alternative event to traditional New Years Eve Event

Updated September 6 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:36am
District Council of Streaky Bay chief executive Damian Carter - Council has discussed having an alternative event to its New Years Eve event and setting it for earlier in the year. Picture file.

Streaky Bay District Council has been considering the creation of more events throughout the year, as the organisation has discussed having an alternative event to its Traditional New Years event and setting it for earlier in the year.

