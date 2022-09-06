Streaky Bay District Council has been considering the creation of more events throughout the year, as the organisation has discussed having an alternative event to its Traditional New Years event and setting it for earlier in the year.
Council has proposed that instead of team members focusing on a New Year's Eve event during a period where there has been high visitation time, that they redirect their focus to an alternative event planned earlier in the year.
The organisation has suggested that the alternative event would have a focus on youth engagement/family friendly events and school holiday programs.
Council recently went to Community consultation on the future of the New Year's Eve Children's Festival event, as it resolved to seek community input through an electronic survey.
The current New Year's Eve Children's Festival was provided free of charge to participants and is held prior to the commencement of the Fireworks which is a seperate event.
After considering the community feedback, council moved not to host the children's festival at the August meeting and that it will be open to carnival and stallholders to attend the event.
Council resolved participants would be required to pay for any associated activities, and the organisation would seek host an alternative family festival at a different time of the year, which is yet to be determined.
Council Chief Executive Damian Carter said through encouraging carnival operators and stallholders to visit and utilising council funds on an alternative event, it would provide the "best of both worlds."
"The community valued the fireworks more so than anything else," Cr Carter said.
"For what occurs at the children's festival, through inviting carnival providers on New Year's Eve, we are creating a similar experience and council could then use money for another festival."
Mr Carter said it would provide twice as many events with the same resources.
He said he believes an alternative event during the year would encourage visitation to the region and provide more community activities, and he stated a quarter of the population of the district is under 20.
"Having another event gives the youth additional things to do," Cr Carter said.
The fireworks event and will not be affected by council's changes.
