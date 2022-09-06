An R U OK Day event focusing on the importance of mental health in the community will be held in Port Lincoln to bring the community together as one.
The event will begin from 8:30am and run until 12:30pm at the Port Lincoln Yacht Club.
Team members from different local organisations specialising in the mental health space will be posted at the event offering information about the services available.
People will have the opportunity to speak to these team members if they have any enquiries about the services.
Krafted Food Co will be located on the foreshore for people to pick up a hot drink before heading inside the club.
West Coast Youth's fender blender bikes will on site making healthy fruit smoothies. Free treats will be on offer thanks to donations from the community.
Mentally Fit EP Community Development Officer Lain Montgomerie said everyday is R U Ok day, although September 8 will be a great opportunity to have different service providers available to chat in one space.
"It is for everyone to come together and so service providers as well as community members have a chance basically to chat to people about what is on offer and the services available," Ms Montgomerie said.
"Last year we did the same thing and we had people pop in and share some treats and drinks and chat."
Ms Montgomerie said the event was not run by one organisation in particular, but it was a space for everyone to be together and unite.
"Positive Future Self, Centre Care, Country Outback Health and a range of services will be available," Ms Montgomerie.
"It is very relaxed and if you want more information it will be there but if you just want to hang and have a chat and be with other people that is also an option as well."
Ms Montgomerie spoke about why the event was so important.
"It is always good to use the opportunity for a bit more of more leverage," Ms Montgomerie said.
"Mentally Fit EP work to promote mental wellness every day of the week and keep the conversation happening.
"I think if you can ride off the back of something big like R U Ok Day as well it is a good opportunity."
