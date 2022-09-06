Port Lincoln Times

Services unite to bring Port Lincoln Community together for R U Ok Day

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mentally Fit EP Community Development Officer Lain Montgomerie said the R U Ok Day event at the yacht club is a great opportunity to bring services together in one space. Picture file.

An R U OK Day event focusing on the importance of mental health in the community will be held in Port Lincoln to bring the community together as one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.