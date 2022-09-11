Port Lincoln Times

Geoscience Australia collaborate with SA and WA state agencies to conduct survey

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:59am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:30pm
An Airborne Geophysical Survey started across the Nullarbor this week and will continue for up to three weeks. Picture supplied.

An Airborne Geophysical Survey started across the Nullarbor last week and will continue for up to three weeks.

