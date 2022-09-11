An airborne geophysical survey started across the Nullarbor last week and will continue for up to three weeks.
Geoscience Australia, in collaboration with South Australian and Western Australian state agencies, is conducting the survey.
The survey will be carried out by a fixed-wing aircraft fitted with specialist geophysical equipment flying during September to October 2022.
The aircraft will be flying at approximately 120 metres above the ground with survey equipment trailing behind on a cable.
Geoscience Australia has stated there will not be any ground disturbance or overflight of houses or other structures.
Director of Geophysical Acquisition and Processing at Geoscience Australia Mike Barlow said it would run along the southern portion of South Australia around the Bight.
"It forms the southern most part of what we are calling the Western Resources Corridor and this is a belt that runs north - south basically following the Western Australian and South Australian border and the Western Australia and Northern Territory border," Mr Barlow said.
Mr Barlow said it was around 200km wide each way, and that this is one of two regional corridors that the Federal Government with Geoscience Australia are acquiring data through as part of their Exploration for the Future program.
"The reason that these two belts have been chosen is because they are very remote and they have this veneer of relatively recent soils across them that makes resource investigations difficult," Mr Barlow said.
Mr Barlow said that there had not been a relatively significant amount of exploration or resource development in the past in these areas.
"The idea of this survey along with some other techniques and mapping exercises we have underway is to provide those data sets that companies and government agencies will do to be de-risk exploration in these areas and perhaps start undertaking further investigative studies," Mr Barlow said.
"They are studies for minerals for ground water and also for energy.
Mr Barlow said once the process is completed, the aircraft and the geophysical crew will shift up to the The Kimberley.
"This is a Federal Government initiative and our position is we provide these pre-competitive data sets to get other government agencies and industries interested in undertaking focused work in the areas," Mr Barlow said.
"We provide the big picture data bases for groups - such as government agencies and industry - to look for important minerals and energy resources to support a low emissions future, as well as groundwater."
Mr Barlow said there could be other energy sources evident, which could include hydrogen.
"This is what we call an airborne electromagnetic survey and if you look from underneath the aircraft it looks like a flying Hills Hoist," Mr Barlow said.
"There is a large wire that is wrapped around the aircraft and it generates an electrical pulse.
"That pulse is propagated downwards through the earth and when that pulse intersects conductive rocks like clays or some aquifers or graphitic scales or even some cases mineralisation it sends a pulse back to the aircraft."
Mr Barlow said the team would be measuring this information on survey lines that are 20km apart.
"You build up profiles of those conductors in the earth to depths of up to 500 m below surface" Mr Barlow said.
"Although typically you get a profile of electrical material in the ground down to about 100 to 300 metres."
Mr Barlow said the aircraft was a turbo prop caravan, and described it as a long established aircraft for this type of activity.
"It is a really reliable workhorse that is used around the world for this sort of work," Mr Barlow said.
"The aircraft flies anywhere between about 500 and 1000 line km per day."
Mr Barlow said Geoscience Australia had spoken with every impacted stakeholder across the region about the project in following the regulations of an aerial survey.
"These programs are done in collaboration with the state government agencies that look after geological surveying," Mr Barlow said.
"In this case, the geological survey of south Australia has been closely involved with this work."
Mr Barlow said Geoscience Australia was in the early stages of enquiring the data.
"If you look at the impacts of this work like in the Northern Territory and Queensland where the work was undertaken three or four years ago there has been a big uptake of mineral and energy exploration," Mr Barlow said.
