Discover what's on around the region

TODDLER FUN
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday September 9, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
SEW TOGETHER
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, September 9, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm, anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
SING-A-LONG
Auslan Signing
Friday, September 9, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, try some Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, September 10, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
DANCE AWAY
Saturday dance
Saturday, September 10, Dockings Band will play for dancing in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7.30pm. Shared supper. All welcome. Contact: Rosemary Rendell 8685 6091.
JOIN MOVEMENT
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, September 12, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, September 13, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
BIRD WATCHING
SE Bird Club Outing
Thursday, September 15,.SE Bird Club Outing meet at St Joes Triangle in Tumby Bay at 9:30am, BYO everything, or purchase lunch in Tumby Bay.
BOWLS OUTING
Combined Probus Club
Friday, September 16, meet at Port Lincoln Bowling Club at 9:45am, please bring $20 for lunch, car pool where necessary, further details at next club meeting on Friday September 2.
SHOW AND SHINE
Lincoln Auto Club
Sunday, October 16, Return of the Show and Shine event, on the foreshore in Port Lincoln starting at 9:30am-3:30pm, free entry, live music, food and coffee available, contact 0488 295 547.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
