Marble Range defeated Tasman at centenary oval in this week of the finals by 38 points at Centenary Oval.
The Magpies started off well, after the team nailed five goals one to Tasman's one goal one for the quarter.
Advertisement
Marble Range kicked two goals one in the second, as Tasman's nailed one goal three for the term, the scores at half time were 7.1 to 2.4.
Magpies continued their strong form and kicked two goals one to the Roosters one goal two, the scores at the final break were 9.2 to 3.6.
The last quarter was low scoring, as the Magpies kicked one goal three and kept the Roosters to three points in the final term. The final scores were 10.5 to 3.9.
Best players for the Magpies were Jordan Clements, Kory Beard, Daniel Minney, Jaxon Bennett, Price Marshall.
Kyle Castley kicked three for the Magpies, with Boyd West finishing with two.
Other goal kickers for Marble Range included Bennett, Beard, Lachlan Jennings, Tynan Keeley and Glen Schreiber each had one.
Best players for Tasman were Jared Seal, Liam Cocks, Josh Seal, Jace Rodda and Bradley Masters. Josh Seal kicked one, while Tyson Jenner had one.
Wayback defeated Marble Range in the reserves by five points in a nail biter at centenary oval.
The Demons got the jump on early, as the team kicked two goals two to the Magpies one goal two.
The second quarter was a tussle, as the Demons nailed one goal one to the Magpies' one goal two, the scores at half time were 2.4 to 3.3.
It continued to be a tight game in the third, as the Demons nailed one goal one to the Magpies' one goal two.
Demons stayed in the lead and nailed one goal two in the fourth, while the Magpies had one goal one the final scores were 4.7 to 5.6.
Best players for the Demons were Jason Perkins, Daniel Harders, Alec Klingberg, John Bascomb and Matthew Hayman
Matthew Keatley kicked three for Wayback, while Perkins finished with two. Dylan Vonderwall and Jayden Whittle had one goal each.
Best players for Marble Range were Levi Smith, Max Bartlett, Adam Hollamby, Jack Humphries and Nick Franklin.
Goal kickers for the Magpies were Gil Casanova, Jayden de Ron, Angus Martin and Craig Wellfare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.