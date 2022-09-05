Port Lincoln Times

Imperials player Jessica Harris wins Times league medal in Port Lincoln netball

By Lachlan Smith
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:11am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jessica Harris from Imperials won the Port Lincoln Netball Association best and fairest for the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.