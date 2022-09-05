Jessica Harris from Imperials won the Port Lincoln Netball Association best and fairest for the 2022 season.
Harris finished with 20 votes to poll the highest, and Wayback's Keely Mason came runner-up on 19 votes. Third was Brooke Moore from Wayback who polled 17.
A1 reserves best and fairest was Tia Freeman from Wanilla who polled 15 votes, and Alana Jantke from Wayback came runner-up on 12 votes. Third was Caitlin Sederstrom from Wayback who finished with 11.
A2 best and fairest was Mia Speed from Boston who polled 26 votes, and runner up was Leah Crettenden from Wanilla who finished with 13 votes. Third was Sarah Owen from Wanilla who polled 11.
Speed also polled the most umpired votes overall.
A2 reserves best and fairest was Loka Anderson from Boston on 19 votes. Lisa Clements from Storm, Rachel Borgas from Wanilla and Kelly Woolford from Storm equalled on 12 votes to come runner up.
A3 best and fairest was Hayley Butler from St Mary's who polled 17 votes, and runner up was Ebony Stimson from Boston who had 13 votes. Third was Leah Heath from Wanilla who polled 12.
Gabby Sims won the Margaret Reynolds Above and Beyond Junior Award which was presented by life member Alison Reynolds.
Shillabeer received two other accolades in the Break Through Mental Health Round Award and the Senior Umpire of the Year award. Junior Umpire of the Year was Kalea Siegert from Imperials
Port Lincoln Netball Club Association president Joanne Franklin was presented with life membership. Crettenden was also recognised on the night for her 354 games for the association with Silver Player life membership.
The rising star and best under 21 player was Brooke Nisbet from Wanilla.
