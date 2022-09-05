For the Men, the second qualifying round of the Doug Watson Trophy was played on Saturday, with 93 Men and 13 Women on the course. The day was sponsored by Victory One Enterprises.
In the Men's section, Haydn Myers won A Grade with 71 nett from Taylor Ford on 73. Geoff Nottle counted out Juri Berzins to win B Grade, both with nett 70, and Cliff Taylor was the C Grade winner with 74 from Peter Watherston on 77.
Advertisement
Rundowns went to Corey Stephens, John Strycharski, Barry Tattersall and Dave Batterbury on 74, and Warren Rosman, Ryan Lack and Greg Cotton all scored 74.
The Women's division was won by Val Sharrad with 38 Stableford points from Liz Weatherspoon on 35.
NTP Winners were Luke Murray, Boyd McCurry, Peter Fare, Barry Tattersall, Ben Sellen and Tim Pobke. Eight oar-three birdies were scored, by Boyd McCurry, DanTownsend, Matt Molloy, Shaun Thomas, Ben Sellen, Josh Hausler, Jeffrey Tiller and Chris Brooks.
Thursday's Stroke round had 19 starters, with Deb Sykes winning with 71 nett from Carolyn Cocks on 72. Sponsors were Bakers Delight and Bradford Constructions.
Rundowns went to Cynthia Thompson 72, Jo Higgins 74 and Helen George on 75.
NTP Winners were Elaine Pierik and Jo Higgins. Deb Sykes won this section of the Monthly Medal.
The Wednesday day of winter had 54 Men hit off in their mid-week competition, sponsored by Victory One Enterprises. There were two visitors from Marri Park Casuarina and Royal Perth.
With a score of one under par, Gavin Cheriton won the day in A Grade with 40 Stableford points on a countback from Mick Hegarty. John Strycharski's 37 points pipped Brian Henson in B Grade by one point, and Bob Sorensen won C Grade with 39 on a countback from Bill Ford.
Rundowns went to Pat Kildea with 39, Dave Sargent and Ben Jaensch scored 34 Taylor Ford had 33.
NTP winners were Haydn Myers, Chris Brooke, Andy Smith, Warren Rosman, Gavin Cheriton and Clint Scharfe. There were four par-three birdies, scored by Chris Brooks, Don Henson, Andy Smith and Michael Gurr.
A strong field of 29 played in Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition. The winner was Paul Oldacre with 38 points from Ben Kotz on 37. Rundowns went to Deb Sykes 36 from Helen George 34. The daily sponsors were Blaslov Fishing.
The Women's division of the Doug Watson Trophy was decided during the week, with Kay Freeth defeating Liz Weatherspoon on the 17th hole. The Men's qualifiers will be decided after Saturday September 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.