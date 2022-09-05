Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf: 100 players again on Saturday

By Ross Sharrad
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wednesday's winners Gavin Cheriton and Bill Ford. Picture by Ross Sharrad.

September 3

For the Men, the second qualifying round of the Doug Watson Trophy was played on Saturday, with 93 Men and 13 Women on the course. The day was sponsored by Victory One Enterprises.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.