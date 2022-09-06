Early trials delivered by AIR EP and EPAG Research have displayed results that indicate soil amelioration could be a strategy that would work to minimise frost damage to crops on the Eyre Peninsula.
The 'Tactics to minimise frost damage on the Eyre Peninsula' project has gathered data which will work to assist farmers with combating seasonal frost.
Two field sites were established at Tooligie Hill which were selected as the location had recorded 38 below 0C weather events in 2021.
These two sites were trialed equally, one a 'high frost risk' sandy location and the other a 'medium frost risk' clay zone.
Early results have shown soil amelioration, in this case ripping to 50 centimetres deep alongside the trial site, is increasing canopy temperatures by up to 0.5C on frosty nights.
The temperature had gone to 1.5C in more severe cases, which had reduced fluctuations in temperature within the soil at depth.
EPAG Research researcher Rhaquelle Meiklejohn said farmers noticed there were less frost impacts in areas where soil amelioration had been implemented, although they did not know the level of impact on soil temperature.
"A 1.5C increase in temperature during a frost event can be difference between severe loss of yield and no damage at all," Ms Meiklejohn said.
"Where appropriate, some sort of soil amelioration activity may be the key in reducing the severity of yield loss.
Ms Meiklejohn said they still had more work to do in "teasing out" more details, however, there is hope that something can be done to reduce frost risk in some areas.
Other treatments included in the project were phenology (flowering at different times), mixing varieties, nutrition, different crop types, and varied times of sowing.
The site also had a ripped and rolled strip through the paddock, which ran along the end of the trials.
This worked to measure any effects of bringing clay to the surface on frost impact.
Demonstration sites were also established in high frost risk areas at Mount Hill, Mangalo and Warramboo, which served as a base for discussion group activities.
Mid North Frost Learning Centre advisor Mick Faulkner has been working with a project steering committee of local advisors, Michael Hind, Ed Hunt, George Pedler, Josh Hollitt, Andy Bates, Andrew Ware, as he has been working to provide advice and facilitate discussion groups with local farmers.
Early results and research will be displayed at the upcoming Grain legume and Frost Field Day on September 14.
The field day is based at the Tooligie Pulse Hub Site which will showcase Grains Research and Development Corporation funded projects, and incorporate AIR EP's Annual General Meeting.
For more information, visit the AIR EP website airep.com.au/event or contract AIR EP Executive Officer Naomi Scholz on 0428 540 670 or eo@airep.com.au
