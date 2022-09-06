Cummins started well, winning the first singles round 6-20 to Karkoo 4-20, with Karkoo losing two crucial five game rubbers. Karkoo came back to take the first doubles round 3-12 to 2-9, Cummins then only one rubber ahead at the half way mark. Karkoo won the second singles round 6-19 to Cummins 4-17, taking a one rubber lead into the final doubles round, with both teams still in the running for the win. However, once again Karkoo was too strong in the doubles, taking the last round 3-13 to Cummins 2-8 to take the win.