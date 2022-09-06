Karkoo came back from a half-time deficit to win their preliminary final over Cummins 16 rubbers 63 games to 14 rubbers 54 games.
Cummins started well, winning the first singles round 6-20 to Karkoo 4-20, with Karkoo losing two crucial five game rubbers. Karkoo came back to take the first doubles round 3-12 to 2-9, Cummins then only one rubber ahead at the half way mark. Karkoo won the second singles round 6-19 to Cummins 4-17, taking a one rubber lead into the final doubles round, with both teams still in the running for the win. However, once again Karkoo was too strong in the doubles, taking the last round 3-13 to Cummins 2-8 to take the win.
Advertisement
Best for Karkoo were Malcolm Hancock and Cheryl King with four wins each, supported by Vicki Mundy and Steve Fuss with three wins. For Cummins, Lester Barnes and Troy Branson were best with three wins.
In the first singles round Neil Carr lost narrowly for Karkoo 11-9, 6-11, 4-11, 11-9, 9-11 to Cummins player Jarrad Hill. Karkoo's Malcolm Hancock scored a narrow victory over Matt Guppy 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 14-12, then went on to also win over Caro Miller of Cummins 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 11-8 in the second singles round. Kerry McCallum for Cummins outlasted Karkoo's Linnea Mead 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.
In the first doubles round, Karkoo's Vicki Mundy and Rod Pearson lost narrowly to Cummins players Ross Kerr and Kym Wright 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4, 9-11. Leon Hurrell and Gavin Traeger combined for Karkoo to win 13-11, 11-3, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9 over Troy Branson and Aiden Barnes. Darren Atkins and Gavin Traeger for Karkoo lost narrowly to Lester and Aiden Barnes 13-11, 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11. Troy Branson and Kerry McCallum combined for Cummins to win 10-12, 11-4, 11-13, 11-3, 11-9 over Leon Hurrell and Linnea Mead for Karkoo.
Next week's Grand Final will be at Cummins between Minor Premiers, Yeelanna and Karkoo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.