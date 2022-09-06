Port Lincoln Times

Karkoo downs Cummins in Great Flinders table tennis final

By Vicki Mundy
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
Karkoo came back from a half-time deficit to win their preliminary final over Cummins 16 rubbers 63 games to 14 rubbers 54 games.

