Bostons came into the game with confidence after a very strong win against Imperials the previous week.
Since Bostons last meeting with Rangers, they had the inclusion of Kyesha Vlassco back into the team, who paired up with Rosie Hogben in goals.
A strong and accurate combination who found their rhythm in the second after close attention from Jess Nielsen and Brooke Nisbet in the first.
Isabel East for Rangers found plenty of the ball and assisted Kobi Clements and Caitlin Wellfare. Rangers took the lead at the first 13-7.
Gracen Dyer, Gemma De La Salle and Tammie Gudzenovs were consistent for Bostons and provided support and speed through the midcourt on numerous occasions and tried to get the edge on their opponents.
Rangers, Makaya Bryant and Emily Yancic were able to find front position with some timely passes from Wellfare and Clements.
Tess Watson was strong for Bostons and was very quick to pick up any loose ball and rebound with the support of young and upcoming player Holly Wilson.
Tess's direction kept them working for the four quarters.
Half time scores were Rangers 26-14.
Taya Watherston came into WD for a quarter and Rangers had to bring on Lauren Cash into WA when Wellfare left the court.
Both young players settled in quickly to support their team mates.
Rangers were able to increase the scoreline over the last half taking the game 58-30, which will see them lining up against Waybacks in the Grand Final this Saturday.
Rangers Issy East and Bostons Tess Watson were some of the best on the day.
