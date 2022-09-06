Rex Airlines was named 2022 'Airline of the Year' at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards.
Rex were presented with the award at a Gala Dinner in Sydney in front of a large crowd which included the industry's "leading lights."
Chief Operating Officer of Rex, Neville Howell, accepted the award and paid tribute during his speech to the leadership of the airline's Executive Chairman, Lim Kim Hai and the efforts of Rex's 1650 staff.
"Kim Hai has steered us through some very stormy waters," Mr Howell said.
"It has been tough and he knows as well as I, you cannot do it by yourself - you need good people."
Mr Howell said the company had a great team throughout fulfilling different roles which included its baggage handlers, flight crew, flight attendants, airport staff and staff working in admin who had all contributed to the company's success.
"They have all helped us through this difficult period," Mr Howell said.
"This is for them, they have done this for us and we feel indebted to them for everything they have done for this airline."
The event was organised in partnership with UNSW, and Rex was selected by the judges as the company showed resilience, adaptability, flexibility, innovation and growth whilst ensuring regional towns and major cities connected during a period of "unprecedented adversity" in aviation.
The judges had stated Rex thrived where other airlines had "failed."
They had noted Rex's domestic trunk services had brought another competitor to Australia's skies which had kept fares low, and it had also provided passengers with "seamless connectivity" to its regional network.
It had also been noted that the airline's customer-focused hospitality had been a strong point of difference throughout the pandemic and currently during the post-pandemic travel boom.
Rex Airlines had increased flights from Port Lincoln to Adelaide up to 14 per cent last month, which would work to provide Eyre Peninsula residents with more choices when it comes to flying.
The airline operates up to seven return flights per weekday and on Friday has increased to eight.
