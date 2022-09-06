Port Lincoln Times

Judges note Rex's ability to connect regional towns and major cities in unprecedented adversity

Updated September 6 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:11am
Rex Airlines was named 2022 'Airline of the Year' at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards.

Local News

