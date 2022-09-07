This is the best cup of sea

Advertisement
Tumby Bay
The choice is yours.
Let your imagination go wild with this sea change vibe and you will be sure to cook up a storm for your beautiful clientele.
This is a terrific opportunity to establish your business in the hustle and bustle of the people frequenting this stunning beach.
What you could offer is a restaurant/café style with entertaining areas inside and out, offering a full breakfast, lunch and dinner, dine in menu combined with take away menu options.
Make the most out of the beautiful location with sunrises, dolphins and a gorgeous swimming beach out front.
There are glass sliding doors opening up to the ocean every day, so both you and your customers can enjoy the scenic view.
It's truly the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining, meals inside and out. It comfortably seats up to 40 inside and 18 outside, but there can be more if needed.
There are bathroom facilities on the premises, kitchen space with room to move, and your front of house has space to create an abundance of delicacies.
This premises has had a liquor license previously so depending on your needs and your choice, you could potentially apply for one.
Is this the best location you could ever ask for? It just needs your imagination.
This is arguably one of the best locations to work in the gorgeous town of Tumby Bay.
Located right on the water overlooking the Tumby Bay Jetty, surrounded by a beautiful grassed area, local shops and walking trails.
Where else would you want to be?
