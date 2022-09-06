The SEKOL Masters team had a good win over South Coast in round 15 of Port Lincoln Soccer to cap off the normal season on Sunday September 4.
Finals will be held on September 11, as the under 13s will play at 10am, under 16s will play at 11:45am, and seniors will start at 1:30pm.
Advertisement
SEKOL Masters 5 versus South Coast 0. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Nikolas Bolenski 4, Isaiah Satalic.
Lincoln Knights 4 versus Lincoln City Raiders 8. Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Oska Franklin 2, Aiden Treagus, Dax Price; Lincoln City Raiders Hudson Barr 3, Nate Castley 2, Archer Williams 2, Aston Castley.
SEKOL Masters 1 versus South Coast 1. Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Josh Van-Riet; South Coast Harrison McEvoy.
Lincoln Knights 3 versus Lincoln City Raiders 5.
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Gabriel Treagus 3; Lincoln City Raiders Brandyn Spriggs 2, Nixon McKie, Jackson Murphy, Hudson Barr.
SEKOL Masters 5 versus South Coast 5.
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Finn Miletic 2, Dash Koncurat, Beau Ives, Jed Saunders; South Coast Isaiah Spinks 4, Connor Jacobs.
Best players: Isaiah Spinks, Finn Miletic, Beau Ives.
Lincoln Knights 2 versus Lincoln City Raiders 1.
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Conall Cochrane 2; Lincoln City Raiders Alan Doley.
Best players: Conall Cochrane, Will Fraser, Joel Hore.
SEKOL Masters 4 versus South Coast 3.
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Cian Turner 3, Robert Kammermann; South Coast Luke Pearce, Christina Wilson, Jack Butterworth.
Best players: Cian Turner, Robert Kammermann, Luke Pearce.
Lincoln Knights 4 versus Lincoln City Raiders 1.
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 2, Marli Furth 2; Lincoln City Raiders Ryan Windsor. Best players: Marli Furth, Cooper James, Ethan Franklin.
SEKOL Masters 2 versus South Coast 4.
Advertisement
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sam Taylor, Chester Wilkes; South Coast Andres Valdes, Kane Ingerson, Jack Butterworth, Jasper Panizzolo.
Best players: Kane Ingerson, Sam Taylor, Jack Butterworth.
Lincoln Knights 2 versus Lincoln City Raiders 2.
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 2; Lincoln City Raiders Jye Nixon, Deven Canty.
Best players: Marc Joosten, Patrick Triglau-Phillips, Ethan Franklin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.