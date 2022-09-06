Port Lincoln Times

Masters defeat South Coast in final round of normal Port Lincoln soccer season

Updated September 6 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:19am
The Senior A's SEKOL Masters team finished the normal season on a high after defeating South Coast by two goals. Picture file.

The SEKOL Masters team had a good win over South Coast in round 15 of Port Lincoln Soccer to cap off the normal season on Sunday September 4.

