Ten people to stand for Port Lincoln council, two for mayor in poll

Ten people will vie to join the next Port Lincoln council and two will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.
South Australia heads to polls from mid-October to vote in new local government representatives, with councils across the Eyre Peninsula taking part in ballot draws at 4pm on Tuesday after nominations closed at noon.
Advertisement
In the mayoral ballot for Port Lincoln, Brad Flaherty, the mayor last term, won the top position on the ticket with new nominee Diana Mislov in second place.
Topping the councillors' ballot list were incumbents, Robyn Roswell, in poll position, Andrea Jane Broadfoot was second, Peter Linn was third and Valerie Ann Staunton sits at fourth.
First time nominees in fifth and sixth spots were Shania Richards and Karen Hollamby. Last term's Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie was seventh.
New nominees Dylan Cowley, Lillian K Poynter and Benjamin Brougham were the last three to be drawn in that order.
The ballot - which is the order that voters will choose from - is important as candidates towards the top of the ticket tend to benefit from a voting bump if people "donkey vote", when voters start at the top and work their way down.
Local deputy returning officer Wade Gray oversaw the draw alongside council liaison officer Lynne Jolley, and Corporate Communications Officer Mandy Bowyer, who drew the names.
Mr Gray announced the ballot positions to a small group who turned out for the proceedings.
"For the position of mayor we have Brad Flaherty and Diana Mislov," Mr Gray said.
"As there were more nominations than required numbers to fill vacancies an election will be held by way of postal voting to conclude at 5pm on Thursday November 10."
Postal voting for both mayoral and councillors positions open on October 10 and close on November 10
Mr Gray said the count scrutiny would be conducted from 9am on Saturday November 12 at the Ravendale Sporting Complex.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.