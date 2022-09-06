Port Lincoln Times

Ten people to stand for Port Lincoln council, two for mayor in poll

Updated September 6 2022 - 8:14am, first published 6:46am
Ten people will vie to join the next Port Lincoln council and two will run for mayor after nominations for the November poll were announced.

Local News

