Eight candidates will contest seven Area Councillor seats in the 2022 District of Lower Eyre Peninsula Council election this November.
On Tuesday, September 6, candidates gathered to see who else had put their name forward, and in what order they would appear on the ballot.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia shows the ballot order as follows.
Isaac Taylor, Peter Mitchell (incumbent), Margie Fahy, Brett Howell (incumbent), Neville Trezise, Jo-Anne Quigley (incumbent, Mayor), Steve Woolley (incumbent), Susanne Wegener.
Previous councillors Dave Barrowcliff, Wendy Holman and Alan Tingay are not standing in the upcoming election.
The next Mayor of the District of Lower Eyre Peninsula Council will be drawn from the seven successfully elected councillors.
District Council of Tumby Bay
Just three candidates stood for seven vacancies on the District Council of Tumby Bay, where four vacancies for Area Councillor remain. Those who stood were automatically elected.
New Mayor Geoffrey Churchett was elected unopposed. Incumbent Councillor Ricky Trenberth was re-elected automatically. Newcomer Rick Will secured a seat on the council without contest.
The changes come as previous Mayor Hannah Allen-Jordan, Deputy Mayor Julie Elliot, and councillors Robert Randall and Robert (Bob) Lawrie did not stand for re-election.
